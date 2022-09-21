Durga Puja 2022: Significance of all 10 weapons in Goddess Durga's each hand

Durga Puja 2022 | Photo: PTI

Durga Puja is a grand festival celebrated in India for nine days. Although, the festivities for Durga Puja only begin on the sixth day of Navratri. Durga puja is celebrated during the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated between October 1 to October 5.

Goddess Durga's idol is seen with ten hands and each hand is seen holding different weapons. Let's see here the significance of all the weapons held by the goddess Durga.

Trishul (Trident): Lord Shiva

As per legends, the Trishul was gifted to Goddess Durga by Lord Shiva. The Trishul has three sharp edges, and each edge stands for Tanmas (calmness, inactivity, and a tendency toward lethargy), Satva (salvation, positivity, and purity), and Rajas (vigour, energy, and vigorousness) (peace, hyperactivity and desires).

Sword: Lord Ganesh

The Sword was offered to Durga by Lord Ganesh. The sword symbolises intellect's wit and its brilliant strength is a metaphor for knowledge.

Spear: Agni Dev

The Spear was offered to Durga by Agni Dev (God of fire) signifying flaming power. This stands for the ability to recognise right and wrong.

Axe: Vishwakarma

Lord Vishwakarma offered his Axe to Goddess Durga. The axe signifies no fear of consequences while fighting evil. An axe is also believed to have the power to destroy as well as create.

Bow and Arrow: Vayu Dev

Bow and Arrow were given by Vayu Dev (God of air). While the arrow symbolises kinetic energy, the bow signifies potential energy.

Lotus: Lord Brahma

The lotus was gifted by Lord Brahma which represents the emergence of spiritual consciousness in people even under trying circumstances.

Sudarshan Chakra: Lord Vishnu

The Sudarshan Chakra of Lord Vishnu represents the idea that Durga, the centre of all creation and the centre of the cosmos, rules everything. It spins on the goddess's index finger representing righteousness or dharma.

Conch (Shankh): Varuna Dev

The conch represents steadfastness of purpose, resolution, and absolute power.

Thunderbolt/ Vajra: Lord Indra

Thunderbolt/ Vajra symbolises firmness of spirit, determination, and supreme power.

Snake: Lord Shiva

Consciousness and the male energy of Lord Shiva.

