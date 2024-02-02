DNA Explainer: What is cervical cancer, the reason behind Poonam Pandey's death, condition mentioned in Budget 2024

'Getting protected against the disease through effective immunisation and enabling early detection are two crucial steps that can help us save close to 1,25,000 women' every year from cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is the most common cancer among Indian women, and in order to maximise the benefits of the vaccination, girls should receive it before they reach puberty, as mentioned by Dr Kshitiz Murdia – CEO & CO-Founder of Indira IVF. Recently this cancer has taken the life of Model Poonam Pandey on Thursday, 1 February, at the age of 32

Amid the rising toll of this cancer, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also mentioned cervical cancer in her budget speech. So, delve to know what precisely cervical cancer is.

Cervical cancer is defined as cancer that originates in the cervix's cells. The uterus's narrow lower end is known as the cervix (womb). The uterus and vagina are joined by the cervix (birth canal). The majority of the time, cervical cancer progresses slowly. Cervical dysplasia, or the emergence of abnormal cells in the cervical tissue, is a condition that occurs in the cells of the cervix before cancer does. If left unchecked, the aberrant cells have the potential to develop into cancerous ones that eventually invade the cervix and its surrounding tissues.

Cervical cancer is generally caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), which is commonly spread through sexual activities or sexual intercourse.

The forms of HPV are numerous. Certain strains of HPV can result in genital or skin warts, while others can alter your cervix over time and eventually cause cervical cancer.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Centre's initiative to promote cervical cancer vaccination among girls aged 9 to 14. The vaccination programme will include the administration of the HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) vaccine, which is designed to protect against specific strains of cervical cancer .Dr Kshitiz Murdia says, "Getting protected against the disease through effective immunisation and enabling early detection are two crucial steps that can help us save close to 1,25,000 women every year."

The HPV Information Centre reports that 511.4 million women in India are 15 years of age or older and may be at risk for cervical cancer. This represents a significant risk of the disease.

2020 data shows that 77,348 women die of cervical cancer each year, while 1,23,907 women receive a diagnosis. In India, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women.