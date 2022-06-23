Diabetic diet: What food to eat, what to avoid

File Photo

Diabetes is a disease that affects how your body uses blood sugar. Glucose is a very important factor for our body as it provides energy that make up our cells and tissues. Diabetes is a growing menace which leads to conditions like frequent hunger and urination, blurred vision, and extreme thirst. Hence for diabetes patients it is important to maintain a proper diet.

Here are some of some important foods one should be recommended for maintaining good health.

Carbohydrates

In the digestion process of a person having diabetes it's very important to focus on a good intake of carbohydrates. in diabetes sugar and starches completely breakdown in blood glucose that's why we need to take good and healthy carbohydrates such as

Fruits

vegetables

Whole grains

Legumes, such as beans and peas

Low-fat dairy products, such as milk and cheese

Fiber-Rich Foods

Plant foods are included in dietary fiber, the food which your body can't digest or absorb. Therefore it's important to eat food rich in fiber which includes

Vegetables

Fruits

Nuts

Legumes such as beans and peas

Whole grains

Heart Healthy fish

Fishes such as salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and may prevent heart disease are recommended to people going through diabetes it's best to eat them twice a week.

Good Fats

To maintain a good cholesterol level its important to eat food that contains monounsaturated polyunsaturated fats such as avacado, nuts, canola, olive, and peanut oils.

Some foods that should be avoided

Saturated fats

Foods which contain saturated fats should be avoided completely. Those foods containing highly fat dairy products and animal protein such as butter, beef, and hotdogs are bad for health.

Trans fat

Processed snacks, baked goods, shortening, and stick margarine should be avoided.

Cholesterol

Includes high-fat dietary products and high-fat animal proteins like egg yolks, liver, and other organ meats.

Sodium

One going through this disease should consume sodium up to 2300 mg a day.