Diabetic diet: What food to eat, what to avoid

Diabetes is a disease that affects how your body uses blood sugar. Glucose is a very important factor for our body as it provides energy that make up our cells and tissues. Diabetes is a growing menace which leads to conditions like frequent hunger and urination, blurred vision, and extreme thirst. Hence for diabetes patients it is important to maintain a proper diet.
Here are some of some important foods one should be recommended for maintaining good health.
In the digestion process of a person having diabetes it's very important to focus on a good intake of carbohydrates. in diabetes sugar and starches completely breakdown in blood glucose that's why we need to take good and healthy carbohydrates such as
Fruits
vegetables
Whole grains
Legumes, such as beans and peas
Low-fat dairy products, such as milk and cheese
Plant foods are included in dietary fiber, the food which your body can't digest or absorb. Therefore it's important to eat food rich in fiber which includes
Vegetables
Fruits
Nuts
Legumes such as beans and peas
Whole grains
Fishes such as salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and may prevent heart disease are recommended to people going through diabetes it's best to eat them twice a week.
To maintain a good cholesterol level its important to eat food that contains monounsaturated polyunsaturated fats such as avacado, nuts, canola, olive, and peanut oils.
Foods which contain saturated fats should be avoided completely. Those foods containing highly fat dairy products and animal protein such as butter, beef, and hotdogs are bad for health.
Processed snacks, baked goods, shortening, and stick margarine should be avoided.
Includes high-fat dietary products and high-fat animal proteins like egg yolks, liver, and other organ meats.
One going through this disease should consume sodium up to 2300 mg a day.