Dan Bilzarian, poker player and internet star, posts a cryptic wedding photo

Dan Bilzerian has acted in films such as The Equalizer, Cat Run 2, Lone Survivor, Extraction and War Dogs.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

Image: Instagram

Dan Bilzerian fans were in for a shock on Monday when the poker player and internet star shared a photo with a cryptic wedding message. He posted a photo on Instagram while holding the hand of a woman in bridal dress. He wrote alongside, “I finally did it.”

However, going by his image of a playboy, his 33 million followers couldn’t be sure of anything. Expectedly, they left some funny comments such as ‘You finally wore pants?’ and ‘Thank god, less competition.’

For the unversed, Bilzarian is an Armenian citizen since 2018, and was once voted the funniest player in the game of poker. He was an American citizen before 2018.

Coming from a family of wealth, he also announced his bid to run for the US Presidential Elections in 2016, but later gave his support to Donald Trump.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian)

He became a worldwide name after his videos at the Las Vegas Shooting Site surfaced. Millions across the world watched them. Apparently, he asked a police staff for their gun.

He has acted in films such as The Equalizer, Cat Run 2, Lone Survivor, Extraction and War Dogs. Most of his cinema roles are uncredited.

It seems the fans would have to wait for some more time to know the truth about the poker player’s post.  

