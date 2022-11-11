Children's Day 2022: 6 lovable gift ideas for your little ones

Photo: Pixabay

Children's day has a special significance in India, as it is celebrated to create awareness about their basic rights, education, and welfare in society. Children's day is celebrated on former prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru's birthday as he loved kids.

Happy Children's Day: History involving Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, all legal rights young kids have

It is a day completely dedicated to the children, to make them feel special and important on this day. children are most excited about this particular day because they receive gifts from their teachers and parents.

But, are you confused about what gifts will make them happy? Then no worries, we have come up with 5 special gift ideas for Children's Day, with the help of which you can surprise your child and make this day special.

1. Rainbow scratch paper notebook: This is a unique notebook in which everything you draw comes out in a wave of colors. This Children's Day, you can show your child's artistry by giving this rainbow scratch paper notebook as a gift.

2. New furniture: Children love to have colourfull things in their bedrooms. A new study table, chair, fancy bed, bookcase, etc. will give a completely new look to their bedroom, and also, it's a great way to make them feel special.

3. Piggy bank: With this gift, children will also understand the importance of saving. It is said that the virtues of saving should be taught from childhood. Often children go to the house of a relative or their friends, then they get money. If they receive a piggy bank gift as gift, they can put money in that.

3. Plants: It is necessary to teach children to love and take care of nature. Gifting a cute little plant will teach them to value it as well as it will spread some good vibes.

4. Luggage bag: Nowadays, trolley bags with cartoon characters made on it is quite lovable stuff. So, you can gift them a trolley bag to teach them how to take care of their own belongings.

5. Chocolate box: Children love chocolates the most. You can also make your own beautiful chocolate gift hamper and fill many types of chocolates, biscuits, and chips. You can also use little toys and cards to make it look more attractive.

6. Sports equipment: Today, while growing up we all understand the value of sports, especially outdoor games. So, why not teach your children about sports at an early age? You can get them a bicycle, badminton, or some other sports equipment that will engage them in outdoor sports.