Chhath Puja 2023 Day 4: Usha Arghya puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and significance

This day signifies the conclusion of the festival, drawing devotees to offer prayers to the rising sun in bodies of holy water.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

Chhath Puja, a revered Hindu festival observed predominantly in regions like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand, holds significant cultural and spiritual importance. Dedicated to Lord Surya, the deity symbolizing energy, and his consort Usha (Chhathi Maiya), this festival is a celebration of prosperity, well-being, and progress. Devotees partake in rituals aimed at invoking blessings for their families and seeking divine favor.

Starting six days after Diwali or on the sixth day of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar, Chhath Puja spans four days of devotion. Commencing with Nahay Khay, Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and culminating with Usha Arghya, each ritual holds its significance in the elaborate celebration.

Usha Arghya, the fourth day, is particularly pivotal. It involves worshipping during the sunrise, with the auspicious timing indicated around 6:20 am, according to the Drik Panchang. This day signifies the conclusion of the festival, drawing devotees to offer prayers to the rising sun in bodies of holy water.

Chhath Puja, also known as Chhath Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Pratihar, Surya Shashti, Dala Chhath, and Dala Puja, witnesses devout practices such as bathing in sacred rivers, observing a rigorous 36-hour 'nirjala' fast by women, offering prasad, and invoking blessings for the welfare of their loved ones. The festivities also include a communal procession to the riverbanks, uniting devotees in their reverence.

For adherents, Chhath Puja represents the veneration of the Sun God and his consort, Usha (Chhathi Maiya). Legend has it that Chhath Maiya, also known as Shashti Devi, is the celestial daughter of Lord Brahma and is revered as Maa Katyayani in Puranic lore, one of the forms of NavDurga worshipped during Navratri on the sixth day.

In essence, Chhath Puja stands as a vibrant testament to faith, familial bonds, and the reverence for nature's divine forces, celebrated with fervor by the Bihari community worldwide.

