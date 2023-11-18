Headlines

Chhath Puja 2023 Day 2: Kharna puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, significance and celebration

Chhath Puja 2023 Day 2: Kharna puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, significance and celebration

The second day, known as Kharna Puja, stands as a pivotal segment in the series of sacred rites.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

Chhath Puja, a deeply revered festival in Hindu culture, holds paramount significance in regions like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. This four-day celebration, devoted to honoring the sun god, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the embodiment of energy and power, is steeped in profound devotion and rituals. The second day, known as Kharna Puja, stands as a pivotal segment in the series of sacred rites.

Puja Vidhi

November 18 marks Kharna Puja, where adherents undertake a rigorous day-long fast that concludes with the evening ceremony, Kharna. 'Kharna' involves the preparation of revered offerings like kheer (sweetened rice) and other homemade sweets. Devotees break their fast after presenting these delicacies to the deities as an act of veneration and gratitude.

Shubh Muhurat 

The Puja Vidhi for Kharna commences with devotees, predominantly women, observing a stringent fast devoid of food or water. During the afternoon, they meticulously prepare the prasad, crafting a divine assortment of fruits, thekua (wheat-based snack), puris (fried bread), and the traditional kheer. These offerings are artfully arranged in small bamboo baskets, known as 'dala' or 'soop', adorned with vibrant red or saffron-colored cloth.

Significance

Kharna Puja bears immense significance, entailing the seeking of blessings for familial well-being and prosperity. It holds the profound belief of purifying one's mind, body, and soul, endowing devotees with resilience and fortitude.

Celebration

The essence of Kharna Puja extends beyond its rituals; it's a jubilant celebration intertwining faith, unity, and a profound connection with nature. Amidst vibrant decorations, resonant devotional melodies, and a collective spirit, this festival embodies communal harmony and spiritual fulfillment, fostering an unparalleled sense of togetherness.

