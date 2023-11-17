Chhath Puja 2023: City-wise sunset timings in different cities for Sandhya Arghya

Sandhya Arghya involves morning preparations for the evening ritual. As the sun sets, devotees, along with family members, visit nearby rivers or ponds.

Chhath Puja, one of the grandest festivals in the country, is celebrated with immense fervor across regions like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and parts of Nepal. This festival centers around devout fasting and prayers to the sun god, where devotees express gratitude for blessings, prosperity, and longevity bestowed upon them by Chhathi Maaiya and Surya Dev.

Spanning four days from November 17 to November 20, each day holds specific rituals. Nahaye Khaye marks the beginning, followed by Lohanda and Kharna. The third day, known as Sandhya Arghya, involves offering prayers to the setting sun, and the final day culminates with Usha Arghya to the rising sun.

Sandhya Arghya involves morning preparations for the evening ritual. As the sun sets, devotees, along with family members, visit nearby rivers or ponds. They stand in waist-deep water, presenting flowers, fruits, and sweets to Surya Dev, invoking prayers for blessings.

City-specific timings for Sandhya Arghya vary: