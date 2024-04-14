Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Kalratri

Navdurga or nine forms of Durga is worshipped during Navratri and each avatar showcases a different side of the loving goddess. Shailaputri is the daughter of mountain while Chandraghanta is the destroyer of demons. Kushmanda represents the presence of goddess since the inception of the universe, while Skandamata is all about motherhood. On the seventh day of the festival (April 15), Maa Durga takes the form of goddess Kalaratri, a fierce form of the goddess that takes on demons, spirits, ghosts and all the negative energies and provides the ultimate protection.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Date, Time

The seventh day of Chaitra Navratri will begin at 11:44 AM on the morning and will conclude at 12:11 PM on the next day, April 15th. Following this, the ninth day, Navami, will commence. The worship of Goddess Kali, the seventh form of the supreme divine power, Mother Durga, is conducted during the night. Therefore, the worship will be performed during the night.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Puja Vidhi

To worship the goddess, jaggery or food made from jaggery is offered to Maa Kaalratri as prasad. Devotees also offer sringar to the goddess on Saptami night which includes sindoor, kajal, comb, hair oil, shampoo, nail paint, lipstick among others.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Mantras

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita।

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini॥

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana।

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Significance

It is said that worshipping the goddess eliminates the malefic effects of planets in one's life and brings happiness. The goddess blesses her devotees with whatever they seek from her and removes obstacles and brings happiness.