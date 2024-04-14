Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: Delhi, Rajasthan, other north Indian states to witness rain with thunderstorm, check IMD prediction

Meet IIT graduate, who left high-paying job, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Kalratri

Sonitpur Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past results and more

Jhunjhunu Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate, who left high-paying job, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Kalratri

Sonitpur Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past results and more

Players to play for both CSK and MI in IPL

Bowlers to dismiss SuryaKumar Yadav most times in IPL

Bowlers to concede most sixes in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches Explosive-Laden Drones, Dozens Of Rockets At Northern Israel

Sydney Mall Stabbing: Six Dead, Toddler Among Multiple Injured, Knifeman Fatally Shot

Israel-Iran Row: Hezbollah Fires 'Dozens Of Rockets' At Israel In Retaliation For Airstrikes

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 faces censor's heat; CBFC asks for disclaimer, suggests these cuts in Dibakar Banerjee-directorial

Who is Anmol Bishnoi? Gangster whose FB post claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan's house, also accused in..

Salman Khan's friend says actor was present in house when gunmen fired, shares what Salim Khan said: 'Iska jawaab..'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Kalratri

It is said that worshipping the goddess eliminates the malefic effects of planets in one's life and brings happiness.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 05:29 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Navdurga or nine forms of Durga is worshipped during Navratri and each avatar showcases a different side of the loving goddess. Shailaputri is the daughter of mountain while Chandraghanta is the destroyer of demons. Kushmanda represents the presence of goddess since the inception of the universe, while Skandamata is all about motherhood. On the seventh day of the festival (April 15), Maa Durga takes the form of goddess Kalaratri, a fierce form of the goddess that takes on demons, spirits, ghosts and all the negative energies and provides the ultimate protection.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Date, Time

The seventh day of Chaitra Navratri will begin at 11:44 AM on the morning and will conclude at 12:11 PM on the next day, April 15th. Following this, the ninth day, Navami, will commence. The worship of Goddess Kali, the seventh form of the supreme divine power, Mother Durga, is conducted during the night. Therefore, the worship will be performed during the night.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Puja Vidhi

To worship the goddess, jaggery or food made from jaggery is offered to Maa Kaalratri as prasad. Devotees also offer sringar to the goddess on Saptami night which includes sindoor, kajal, comb, hair oil, shampoo, nail paint, lipstick among others.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Mantras

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita।

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini॥

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana।

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Significance 

It is said that worshipping the goddess eliminates the malefic effects of planets in one's life and brings happiness. The goddess blesses her devotees with whatever they seek from her and removes obstacles and brings happiness.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Baisakhi 2024: Date, time, history and significance, all you need to know

Two unidentified gunmen open fire outside Salman Khan's house, flee on bike, probe on

Bikaner Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Happy Baisakhi 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, quotes to share with friends and family

India demands instant de-escalation, following hostilities between Iran, Israel

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement