Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, mantra, ghatasthapana muhurat on March 22

Chaitra Navratri 2023 has started today March 22, 2023. Throughout the nine days of Navratri, people worship the goddess Durga in all nine of her forms to seek happiness and protection from harm.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 1 is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri. Goddess Shailputri was born at the home of the mountain king as the daughter of Himalaya. Maa Shailputri is seen in pictures holding a pink lotus in her left hand and the Trishul, or trident, in her right hand. A crescent is also adorning her forehead. She is seen riding on Nandi bull, she is the wife of Lord Shiva and has two kids, Ganesha and Kartikeya.

White, a colour that represents innocence and purity, is Goddess Shailputri's favourite. The colour also denotes tranquilly and peace.

With Kalash Sthapna or Ghatasthapna, devotees begin this nine-day-long celebration.

Kalash Sthapna 2023 Muhurat/Auspicious timing for Ghatasthapna

The Kalash Sthapana shubh muhurat is between 6:11 AM to 7:51 AM. One may also perform puja during the Abhijit Muhurat. Abhijit Muhurat is between 11:40 AM to 12:20 PM.

The nine avatars of Goddess Durga worshipped are:

Shailaputri or Pratipada, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidhatri

About Maa Shailputri:

According to Hindu legend, Mata Parvati had a past birth as the goddess Sati, and because of her father, Daksha Prajapati, she took her life by immolating herself because of her father, Daksha Prajapati. One day, Sati's father invited everyone to a grand Yagya but he did not invite Lord Shiva just to insult him, and because of that Mata Sati killed herself in that same yagya.

After this, she took birth as Parvati, the daughter of the mountain king, and she did meditation and offered prayers so that she could marry Lord shiva. Later, after the deep meditation, one day Lord Brahma appeared in front of her and blessed her that Lord Shiva would marry her.

Mantras to chant on this day:

*Ya Devi Sarvabhutesu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

*Om Devi Shailputryai Namah

*Sarva Swarupe Sarveshe, Sarva Shakti Samanvite

Bhaye Bhyastraahi No Devi, Durge Devi Namostute

*Etatte vadanam saumyam lochana trayabhushitam

Paatu nah sarvabhitibhyah kaatyaayani namostute

Jwala Karala Matyugram Sheshasura Sudanam

Trishulam Patu No Bhiter Bhadrakali Namostute