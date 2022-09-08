What is Brahmastra, most potent weapon in Indian mythology? Only these mythological figures had power to use it

The upcoming release of the Brahmastra film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has made this word trending. Some people want to hear about the movie's booking, while others are interested in the boycott movement. But very few actually know what it means. Here are some commonly asked questions about Brahmastra, the most potent weapon in Indian mythology.

What is Brahmastra?

Mythological writings have descriptions of Brahmastra. It has been said that the Brahmastra is an extremely dangerous and devastating weapon. Brahma ji is the creator of Brahmastra.

What is the history of Brahmastra?

According to texts and mythology, Brahmastra is said to have been created by Brahma. Brahma Ji wanted to ensure that all of the work in the cosmos was carried out routinely and under control, which is why he created this weapon. Brahma conjured up this devastating tool in his mind. It has great firepower.

How does Brahmastra work?

The religious texts also describe two other weapons, the first of which is the Brahmashirshastra, and the second of which is the Brahmastra. The Brahmastra is a particularly lethal and devastating weapon. These are also exclusively built by Brahma ji. It is thought that their use could wipe out the planet.

Which is the most powerful weapon in the world?

The Brahmastra is regarded as the most lethal weapon in creation. In mythology, its damaging effects are addressed. Brahmastra is allegedly a weapon of unstoppable destruction. Only by eliminating the enemy will it remain. There is no way for the enemy to get away from this. The scriptures claim that the only way to prevent the destruction of this weapon is for another Brahmastra to be released in response.

Who knew how to wield the Brahmastra in the past?

According to the scriptures, only a few warriors used this weapon during the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Similar to the time of the Ramayana, only Vibhishana and Lakshman were capable of using it. Only Dronacharya, Ashwatthama, Lord Krishna, Kuvalashva, Yudhishthira, Karna, Pradyumna, and Arjuna had the knowledge to manage it throughout the Mahabharata era.

Who were the two Brahmastra-using warriors?

Aside from Arjuna and Ashwatthama, Brahmastra was skilled at controlling Karna throughout the Mahabharata War. But because of Guru Parashuram's curse, Karna himself promptly forgot to execute it in the Mahabharat War.

At the conclusion of the war, Ashwatthama, who had little knowledge of Brahmastra, became enraged and ran it.

Arjuna responded by firing a Brahmastra at Ashwatthama. This started the horrifying destruction.The sages then conveyed to Arjuna and Ashwatthama that the earth would be destroyed if these two powerful destructive weapons collided.

Lord Shri Krishna knew about Brahmastra

The Brahmastra was well familiar to Lord Krishna. In addition to this, Arjun and Guru Drona both possessed complete knowledge of it. In the Mahabharata War, when Arjuna and Ashwatthama were requested to halt this weapon, Arjuna did so because he had complete knowledge, while Ashwatthama failed to do so because he merely knew how to wield it.

As a result of Ashwatthama's ignorance, he directed it to the womb of Arjuna's daughter-in-law Uttara. As a result, Uttara's unborn child died. As a result, Lord Krishna grew furious and cursed Ashwatthama to roam for three thousand years, plagued with diseases. Later, through his penance, Krishna healed Uttara's womb.

