Guru Pradosh Vrat 2022 TODAY: Know significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi to honour Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati

The auspicious time for Pradosh Puja will start at 6:27 pm and conclude at 8:47 pm. On this day, devotees honour Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

Pradosh Vrat, also known as Guru Pradosh, is marked on the Trayodashi tithis - Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Triyodashi - that occur twice in a lunar month, according to the Hindu calendar.

This month, the first Pradosh Vrat will be observed today - September 8, 2022. The auspicious time for Pradosh Puja will start at 6:27 pm and conclude at 8:47 pm. On this day, devotees honour Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. 

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2022: Shubh Muhurat 

Brahma Muhurat: 4:31 am to 5:17 am
Abhijit Muhurat: 1:53 am to 12:44 pm
Godhuli Muhurt: To begin at 6:22 pm and end at 6:46 pm
Vijaya Muhurat: To start from 2:24 pm to 3:14 pm

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2022: Puja Vidhi 

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and fast all day. Devotees then light a diya and offer mogra flowers to the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and their sons Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya. 

Devotees also recite the Pradosh Vrat Katha and Lord Shiva's aarti. Abhishekam of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is also done with panchamrit (made from milk, curd, sugar, honey, and ghee). The devotees chant Mahamrityunjay Mantra 108 times on Guru Pradosh Vrat 2022. 

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2022: Significance 

The people who observe a fast with full devotion, on this day, are bestowed with happiness and success, courtesy of Lord Shiva. According to Skanda Purana, there are two types of fasts observed on the day of Pradosh. The first is observed for the entirety of the day and is broken at night while the other one cannot be broken till 24 hours of the fast is completed.

