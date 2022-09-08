Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Know date, significance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat for Ganesh Visarjan

PTI Photo

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is all set to come to an end tomorrow - September 9, 2022. The festival will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan as devotees will bid farewell to Bappa with an invitation to return to their homes again next year. Ganesh Chaturthi, in 2022, was on August 31 and will end on Friday (tomorrow).

It is the fourteenth day of the Bhadrapada month that the ten-day-long festivities come to an end, and that day is called Chaturdashi (Chatur means four and Dashi means ten). When Ganeshotsav (festival of Lord Ganesh) comes to an end, it marks the day of worshipping Lord Vishnu.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious timing for worshipping Lord Ganesha is from 6:03 am to 6:07 pm. Ravi Yog is from 6:03 am to 11:35 am, while the Sukarma Yog is from morning to 6:12 pm.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Puja Vidhi

Devotees, on this day, perform aarti by lighting a diya and incense sticks. After that, devotees offer flowers, modak, haldi-kumkum, roli, paan, etc. to the Ganesh idol and then carry it for visarjan.