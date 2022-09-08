Pitru Paksha 2022 date, time: Significance and rituals of Shraddh paksha

File photo

'Pitru Paksha' or 'Mahalaya Paksha' or 'Sola Shraddha' is a 15-day ritual by Hindus to remember their ancestors. During Pitru Paksha, the deceased's eldest son performs the Shraddha by making offerings for ancestors said to be in pitrulok (the realm between Heaven and earth). Special food is prepared for the shraddha rites, and is first offered to a crow — believed to be Yama, the keeper of pitrulok — and then to priests before the family can partake in. Pitru Paksha and Shraddha are considered essential by Hindus to ensure their ancestors’ passage into Heaven.

Shraadh and its significance

As per Hindu mythology, the souls of our previous three generations reside in 'Pitru Loka', which is known as the realm between heaven and earth. This realm is headed by the god of death, Yama. It is believed when It is believed that when a person from the next generation dies, the first generation is taken to heaven bringing them closer to God. Only the last three generations in Pitru-Loka are given shraadha rites.

Pitru Paksha 2022 date and time:

Pitru Paksha begins on September 10, 2022

Pitru Paksha ends on September 25, 2022.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Rituals