Madhavi Latha Vs Asaduddin Owaisi Can BJP Pull Off A Shocker In Hyderabad | Lok Sabha Election 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: As the phases of Lok Sabha elections are coming to an end, the elections are becoming more interesting. Now in the third phase (Phase 3), elections are to be held on the Lok Sabha seats of Telangana. The most popular seat of Telangana is Hyderabad. While AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi has contested the elections, BJP's Madhavi Latha is in front of him. Now it remains to be seen who will win from Hyderabad this time.