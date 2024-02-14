Basant Panchami 2024: 5 traditional yellow-coloured food recipes to make on this day

Here are five traditional recipes to brighten up your Basant Panchami celebration.

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, marks the arrival of spring in India and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. This vibrant festival falls on the fifth day (Panchami) of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha, which typically falls in late January or early February. One of the most distinctive aspects of Basant Panchami is the prominence of the color yellow, symbolizing the blossoming mustard flowers and the ripening of crops.

In keeping with the tradition of adorning yellow attire and consuming yellow-colored foods on this auspicious day, here are five traditional recipes to brighten up your Basant Panchami celebration:

Saffron Rice: Begin your Basant Panchami feast with a fragrant and flavorful saffron rice dish. Cook basmati rice with a pinch of saffron threads soaked in warm milk, along with aromatic spices like cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon. The golden hue of saffron perfectly complements the festive spirit of the occasion.

Besan Ladoo: No Indian festival is complete without sweets, and Basant Panchami is no exception. Prepare delicious besan ladoos by roasting chickpea flour (besan) in ghee until golden brown, then mixing it with powdered sugar, chopped nuts, and a hint of cardamom powder. Roll the mixture into bite-sized balls, and enjoy these rich and indulgent treats.

Turmeric Milk: Embrace the health benefits of turmeric by preparing a soothing glass of turmeric milk, also known as "haldi doodh." Warm milk infused with turmeric, a dash of cinnamon, and a touch of honey not only adds a cheerful yellow hue to your beverage but also offers a comforting and nutritious drink.

Mango Saffron Smoothie: Blend together ripe mangoes, saffron-infused milk, yogurt, honey, and a splash of lime juice to create a refreshing and velvety smoothie. The vibrant yellow color of mangoes, combined with the golden tones of saffron, epitomizes the essence of Basant Panchami.

Yellow Lentil Curry: A hearty and wholesome yellow lentil curry, or "dal," is a quintessential dish for Basant Panchami. Cook yellow lentils (moong dal) with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and a medley of spices until soft and creamy. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and serve with steamed rice or warm rotis for a fulfilling meal.