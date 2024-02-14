Basant Panchami 2024: 5 traditional yellow-coloured food recipes to make on this day

Twitter
Headlines

Meet Paramjit Singh, man who got CSK Skipper Dhoni his first bat sponsorship, he lives in...

Farmers protest: Ghazipur, Tikri, Singhu, Jharoda, Chilla borders sealed in Delhi, here's a list of alternative routes

Michael Jackson biopic: Nephew Jaafar recreates uncle's Man in the Mirror look from Dangerous Tour in first look poster

Apple, Microsoft get breather ahead of new act, world’s most valuable companies free from…

Meet brothers, taking Rs 4000 loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, their massive net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Paramjit Singh, man who got CSK Skipper Dhoni his first bat sponsorship, he lives in...

Michael Jackson biopic: Nephew Jaafar recreates uncle's Man in the Mirror look from Dangerous Tour in first look poster

Viral video: Elderly man fluently sings Aao Bachcho Tumhen Dikhayeh, internet loves it

Reasons why scientists want to study the moon

10 ways to eat fruits as per ayurveda 

9 inspirational messages by BTS' RM

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

DNA Verified: Shah Rukh Khan denies reports of his role in release of India's naval officers from Qatar

Showtime trailer: Film producer Emraan Hashmi goes up against outsider Mahima Makwana in Karan Johar's show on nepotism

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Basant Panchami 2024: 5 traditional yellow-coloured food recipes to make on this day

Here are five traditional recipes to brighten up your Basant Panchami celebration.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 07:14 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, marks the arrival of spring in India and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. This vibrant festival falls on the fifth day (Panchami) of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha, which typically falls in late January or early February. One of the most distinctive aspects of Basant Panchami is the prominence of the color yellow, symbolizing the blossoming mustard flowers and the ripening of crops.

In keeping with the tradition of adorning yellow attire and consuming yellow-colored foods on this auspicious day, here are five traditional recipes to brighten up your Basant Panchami celebration:

Saffron Rice: Begin your Basant Panchami feast with a fragrant and flavorful saffron rice dish. Cook basmati rice with a pinch of saffron threads soaked in warm milk, along with aromatic spices like cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon. The golden hue of saffron perfectly complements the festive spirit of the occasion.

Besan Ladoo: No Indian festival is complete without sweets, and Basant Panchami is no exception. Prepare delicious besan ladoos by roasting chickpea flour (besan) in ghee until golden brown, then mixing it with powdered sugar, chopped nuts, and a hint of cardamom powder. Roll the mixture into bite-sized balls, and enjoy these rich and indulgent treats.

Turmeric Milk: Embrace the health benefits of turmeric by preparing a soothing glass of turmeric milk, also known as "haldi doodh." Warm milk infused with turmeric, a dash of cinnamon, and a touch of honey not only adds a cheerful yellow hue to your beverage but also offers a comforting and nutritious drink.

Mango Saffron Smoothie: Blend together ripe mangoes, saffron-infused milk, yogurt, honey, and a splash of lime juice to create a refreshing and velvety smoothie. The vibrant yellow color of mangoes, combined with the golden tones of saffron, epitomizes the essence of Basant Panchami.

Yellow Lentil Curry: A hearty and wholesome yellow lentil curry, or "dal," is a quintessential dish for Basant Panchami. Cook yellow lentils (moong dal) with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and a medley of spices until soft and creamy. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and serve with steamed rice or warm rotis for a fulfilling meal.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who earned Rs 10 for 1st film, became highest-paid, married at peak of career but remained single due to..

Viral video: Elderly man fluently sings Aao Bachcho Tumhen Dikhayeh, internet loves it

JEE Mains 2024 result: NTA to declare JEE Mains session 1 result today, know how to check

Farmers' protest: Here's why farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh are protesting again

Apple, Microsoft get breather ahead of new act, world’s most valuable companies free from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE