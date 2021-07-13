Headlines

Actor Sajil Khandelwal the journey towards struggle to stardom

Shaking the ramp and the shoots alike, Actor Sajil Khandelwal has rocked the modelling arena with everlasting enthusiasm in the recent years.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2021, 10:54 AM IST

Shaking the ramp and the shoots alike, Actor Sajil Khandelwal has rocked the modelling arena with everlasting enthusiasm in the recent years. With his acting passion erupting to bubble up on the screens, the world would get a new hero. Debuting through Confessions of a Rapist, new film to be launched soon with Sajil as the lead protagonist, Sajil has put his heart and soul to establish his passion deep into Bollywood. This film plays a very important role as a turning point to Sajil’s career. Sajil has carefully chosen the script which can give his naïve acting career a grip over audience. “The script demands me to perform by any means. It also spreads the awareness about heinous crimes such as rape and I’m happy to be a part of any social endeavor”, says Sajil.

 

Sajil landed in Modelling a few years back. With a wedding magazine shoot as a opener of his career, Sajil was soon in high demand in the circuit. But acting was always where his heart lied. Working to search for different scripts, trying to choose the one which can give justice to his acting skills, Sajil chose Confessions of a rapist to debut in.

 

Sajil shifted his base from Lucknow to Mumbai a few years back to pay more attention towards modelling, but he always kept on digging ways to get into acting. But he was waiting for the right time.

In future, Sajil wishes to play grave which touches the soul of the subject matters, which matters to the society. Sajil also expresses his gratitude towards Mumbai City to have given him opportunity far from his home to bloom, groom and nurture his passions and talents.

 

He expresses his gratitude towards all his fans and followers for supporting him and urges to watch the film on release.

 

Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content

