6 breath-taking places to visit for a snowy vacay this New Year in India

A snowy vacation on your mind? Here are six must-visit places for a snowy vacation.

Winter in India brings forth a magical blanket of snow, transforming landscapes into picturesque wonderlands. For those seeking a snowy escapade this New Year, India offers an array of breathtaking destinations where snow-capped mountains and serene valleys create a mesmerizing setting. Here are six must-visit places for a snowy vacation:

1. Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir: Nestled in the heart of the Kashmir Valley, Gulmarg is a paradise for snow enthusiasts. Its pristine slopes offer fantastic opportunities for skiing and snowboarding. The Gulmarg Gondola, one of the world's highest cable cars, provides awe-inspiring views of snow-covered peaks.

2. Manali, Himachal Pradesh: A perennial favorite, Manali becomes a winter wonderland during New Year's with its glistening snow-clad landscapes. Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley are perfect for adventure seekers, offering activities like snow trekking, paragliding, and snowmobile rides.

3. Auli, Uttarakhand: Famous for its panoramic vistas and well-groomed slopes, Auli is a haven for skiers. The snow-covered hills here offer an unforgettable skiing experience. The cable car ride and the views of Nanda Devi peak add to the allure.

4. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: The colonial charm of Shimla is accentuated by a blanket of snow during winters. The Ridge and Mall Road adorned with snow create a postcard-worthy scene. Ice skating at Asia's oldest natural ice rink, Annandale, is a popular activity.

5. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: This remote paradise in Northeast India offers a serene snowy landscape. The Tawang Monastery, shrouded in snow, stands as a serene testament to spirituality amidst nature's grandeur. Sela Pass is a sight to behold when draped in snow.

6. Gangtok, Sikkim: The capital city of Sikkim boasts ethereal vistas during winter. Tsomgo Lake and Nathula Pass, draped in snow, offer a surreal experience. Visitors can revel in the beauty of the snow-clad peaks while sipping on a warm cup of traditional Sikkimese tea.