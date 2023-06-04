5 popular skincare trends that may damage your skin

The internet is constantly inundated with new trends, and among them, beauty trends are among the most well-liked ones. The popularity of social media and easy access to the internet have accelerated the spread of beauty and skincare trends, and people are always experimenting with new and novel trends. There are several trends we should be cautious of, even though some of them are undoubtedly excellent for our skin. We must recognise that not all skin types are the same and that what works for one skin type may not be appropriate for another. Therefore, mindlessly following skincare trends won't always produce the finest results; in fact, one risked damaging their skin.

Physical exfoliators

Physical exfoliators have been a part of the skincare routine for ages. While it has its share of benefits, chemical exfoliators have been the game-changer in the last few years. Although it's true that one needs to be super careful while using chemical exfoliants, physical exfoliators can be quite harmful to the skin if not used correctly.

There is always a misconception that physical exfoliators work better for the skin as it scrubs off the surface of the skin. But, these types of exfoliators contain harsh particles which can cause micro tears on the skin and can, lead to scratches and inflammation, and can bring in early signs of ageing. So, if you have been tempted to try coffee beans or oats as a physical exfoliator, think again.

Active ingredients

People have been raging over active substances for the past few years, from retinol to glycolic acid, from vitamin C to niacinamide. Without a doubt, active substances provide several advantages for the skin. However, using all the active ingredients simultaneously or in excess does not ensure glowing skin.

The first thing to do is to determine which active ingredient is required for your skin, as not all ingredients are safe for all skin types and can harm your skin.

Micellar wipes

Using micellar wipes is undoubtedly the quickest method of removing makeup. However, micellar wipes can be bad for your skin since they tend to rob it of its natural moisture, leaving it flaky and dry. Additionally, using micellar wipes to remove makeup is less efficient than using a cleanser since they may leave behind makeup residues that clog pores and cause acne, blackheads, and whiteheads. As a result, it is advisable to use a cleansing cream or balm instead of micellar wipes. They help to keep the skin's natural moisture on the face while also thoroughly cleansing it.