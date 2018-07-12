Headlines

Jaipur

Rajasthan: PHDCCI tie-up with rating agency to help MSMEs

Additional chief secretary industries and chairperson RICCO, Rajeeva Swaroop said that he looked forward to working with PHDCCI Rajasthan on policy development in the state.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:45 AM IST

The policy and industry needs should match and in this context the industrial chambers have to play a crucial role. In this context, it is, therefore, only appropriate that the PHD chamber has set up its office in Jaipur. This was stated by Vinod Zutshi, former secretary with the ministry of tourism, Government of India. Zutshi has stepped into the new role of special advisor to PHDCCI, Rajasthan. 

He was speaking on the occasion of formal launch of the PHDCCI Rajasthan State Chapter in Jaipur. Zutshi said that the strength of Rajasthan is its heritage which is also the strength of tourism in the state. However, other sources of tourism must also be tapped since only one source can get saturated. He added that the solar power also happens to be one of the key strengths of the state. Solar thermal potential is highest in Rajasthan, however, it still remains largely untapped. This medium should be focused upon, he added. 

Additional chief secretary industries and chairperson RICCO, Rajeeva Swaroop said that he looked forward to working with PHDCCI Rajasthan on policy development in the state. He pointed out that the labour situation and the digital ecosystem was the best in Rajasthan and conducive to the heath of Industry in the State.

On the occasion, President, PHDCCI, Anil Khaitan informed that the rating of MSME will play a crucial role in times to come. Therefore, PHDCCI has tied up with SME Rating Agency of India (SMERA). “This will help entrepreneurs to get financial assistance for their organization. After agriculture, the MSME sector is the second largest employment creator in the country,” Khaitan said. Earlier, the definition of MSME was based on investments in plant and machinery. As per the new classification, an enterprise with annual turnover of Rs250 crore is an MSME, he added. 

