Yuvraj Singh + Virender Sehwag – Devdutt Padikkal slams special knock in MI vs RCB IPL 2020 clash

Devdutt Padikkal smashed his fourth fifty in IPL 2020 to boost Royal Challengers Bangalore but they were undone by the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah as they were restricted by Mumbai Indians in the clash at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is a must-win game for both sides if they have to qualify for the playoffs.

When Devdutt Padikkal was included in the Royal Challengers Bangalore side for IPL 2020, there was plenty of excitement as the youngster had impressed for Karnataka in the Indian domestic circuit. 12 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the top, Devdutt Padikkal has repaid the faith shown by Virat Kohli as he smashed his fourth fifty to boost Royal Challengers Bangalore in their crucial clash against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In the process, Padikkal created some records with his knock of 74 against Mumbai Indians. The left-hander became the third uncapped Indian player after Shikhar Dhawan in 2008 and Shreyas Iyer in 2015 to hit four fifties in their debut IPL season. During his knock, he also went past 400 runs and he became the second uncapped Indian player to aggregate 400-plus runs on debut IPL season after Shreyas Iyer for Delhi Daredevils in the 2015 edition.

Great knock by Padikkal

Mumbai Indians opted to bowl but Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe found the boundary on a regular basis. Padikkal and Philippe smashed 54 runs in the powerplay. Padikkal continued to blaze away and he smashed a fifty off just 30 balls by hitting Krunal Pandya though the cover region for a boundary.

Although Royal Challengers Bangalore lost Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah, Padikkal and AB de Villiers continued the good work. Padikkal hit two fours and a six off Rahul Chahar to notch up his hi highest score but Royal Challengers Bangalore lost three wickets in five balls, including Padikkal for 74 to Jasprit Bumrah as Mumbai Indians fought back.

Gurkeerat Singh and Washington Sundar ensured Royal Challengers Bangalore ended on 164/6, with Gurkeerat hitting two fours in the last over bowled by Trent Boult. A win for either Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bangalore will take them one step closer into the playoffs while a loss could prove to be costly.