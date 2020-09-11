Who will replace Suresh Raina in Chennai Super Kings team for IPL 2020?

Suresh Raina’s unavailability for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 is a huge blow to MS Dhoni’s team. Raina is the leading run-getter for Chennai Super Kings in the history of the Indian Premier League and his ability to play spin is magnificent. A replacement for Suresh Raina might be difficult to come by, with the three-time champions not announcing a replacement just as yet. However, Shane Watson, the Chennai Super Kings opener believes that there is one player who can fill Raina’s void brilliantly.

Speaking in a Youtube show, Shane Watson believes that Murali Vijay might be a apt replacement for Suresh Raina in the CSK line-up. “We have got someone like Murali Vijay, who is a gun player. In T20 cricket, he has not got a lot of opportunities in the last few years. But he is a seriously good batsman. He was sitting on the sidelines last year, he might get more opportunities this year,” Watson said.

Under-rated Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay did not get many opportunities in IPL 2019 last year while his form with the Indian cricket team deteriorated to such an extent that he was axed from the side after the England tour. However, when it comes to the Indian Premier League, Murali Vijay has been seriously under-rated. His century in the 2nd Qualifer against Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2012 was magnificent while his knock in the 2011 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore helped Chennai Super Kings win the title.

Watson, though, believes it will be very difficult to match Raina’s match-winning ability. “It’s going to be incredibly hard to replace Suresh Raina. You can’t. He scored the second-most runs in the IPL, played the most games in IPL history. He has got records left, right and centre. He is going to be hugely missed, knowing the conditions in the UAE is hot, more chances of wickets being drier and turning a bit more. Raina plays spin incredibly well as well,” Watson said.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will open the IPL 2020 campaign on September 19 at Abu Dhabi. Chennai Super Kings’ preparations were thrown into disarray due to 13 members in their team being affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including two players in Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.