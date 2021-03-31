'Sammy' trends on Twitter as Rohit-Ritika's daughter Samaira shows how daddy plays a six, watch

Mumbai Indians put up a video on social media featuring cute Samaira chanting her father's team name and showing how Rohit Sharma plays a pull-shot.

Rohit Sharma, who after representing India in all the formats in the recently concluded England series is gearing up to lead the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was seen sharing cute little moments with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira during team's photo shoot.

Ritika and Samaira, who both are travelling from one bio-bubble to another with Rohit, couldn't stay away from his first headshots and photoshoot ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL. In the video put up by Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma made Samaira wear his helmet.

While both Rohit and Ritika go all aww-ed at how cute their daughter 'Sammy', Ritika asks her to show how her father hits a six. In an endearing way, Samaira plays a mini pull-shot and then when the helmet is taken off she asks her to identify and read what is written on that blue helmet. In seconds, Samaira replies saying 'Mumbai Indians' which was followed by a loud cheer from her parents.

Rohit, who had led his team to record five IPL titles will once again be donning the MI blues and targeting a record of winning three straight titles in the IPL. Rohit joined his side on Monday and will be leading his side in the tournament opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli on April 9.