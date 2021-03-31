'Sammy' trends on Twitter as Rohit-Ritika's daughter Samaira shows how daddy plays a six, watch

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan clash on this date, know detailed schedule of Rohit Sharma's squad

Meet Pakistan’s richest actress, no match for Aishwarya, Priyanka, Alia, Deepika, Nayanthara, her net worth is..

Agastya Nanda to start shooting this Param Vir Chakra awardee's biopic before The Archies release: Report

Onion price hike explained: Why has Centre decided to impose 40 percent export duty on onions?

Apple, Samsung rivalry gets intense, Korean giant updates website to mock iPhone maker

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple AirPods Pro available with more than Rs 22,000 discount in Flipkart sale, check details

Meet Pakistan’s richest actress, no match for Aishwarya, Priyanka, Alia, Deepika, Nayanthara, her net worth is..

Agastya Nanda to start shooting this Param Vir Chakra awardee's biopic before The Archies release: Report

Best herbs to reduce belly fat

World's most expensive car launched, costs over Rs 211 crore

Weight loss tips: Eat methi aloo subzi to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

DNA | Government in 'action mode' amid onion price hike

DNA | Why do doctors not prescribe generic medicine? Are there reasons other than commission?

DNA | Why is soft landing on the moon so challenging?

Agastya Nanda to start shooting this Param Vir Chakra awardee's biopic before The Archies release: Report

When Ranveer Singh revealed he lost his virginity at age 12: 'I got into a lot of trouble...'

Anil Kapoor replaced in Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 after demanding whopping fee of Rs 18 crore? Here's what we know

HomeIPL

IPL

'Sammy' trends on Twitter as Rohit-Ritika's daughter Samaira shows how daddy plays a six, watch

Mumbai Indians put up a video on social media featuring cute Samaira chanting her father's team name and showing how Rohit Sharma plays a pull-shot.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2021, 11:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rohit Sharma, who after representing India in all the formats in the recently concluded England series is gearing up to lead the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was seen sharing cute little moments with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira during team's photo shoot.

Ritika and Samaira, who both are travelling from one bio-bubble to another with Rohit, couldn't stay away from his first headshots and photoshoot ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL. In the video put up by Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma made Samaira wear his helmet. 

While both Rohit and Ritika go all aww-ed at how cute their daughter 'Sammy', Ritika asks her to show how her father hits a six. In an endearing way, Samaira plays a mini pull-shot and then when the helmet is taken off she asks her to identify and read what is written on that blue helmet. In seconds, Samaira replies saying 'Mumbai Indians' which was followed by a loud cheer from her parents. 

Rohit, who had led his team to record five IPL titles will once again be donning the MI blues and targeting a record of winning three straight titles in the IPL. Rohit joined his side on Monday and will be leading his side in the tournament opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Virat Kohli on April 9.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dalit author who claimed Made In Heaven makers used her story and work without credit now accused of plagiarism herself

Chandrayaan-3 lander module establishes contact with Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, says ISRO

Meet dyslexic and mildly autistic billionaire who built Rs 64000 crore wealth, his business is…

'They are now in mess': Ex-PCB chief Najam Sethi takes brutal dig at BCCI over World Cup schedule chaos

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE