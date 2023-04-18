IPL 2023: SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing 11

SRH vs MI

Bolstered by Suryakumar Yadav's return to form, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum when they face a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2023 match today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday's match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses.

On Sunday, Suryakumar snapped his wretched run of low scores, which included four ducks, with a quickfire 25-ball 43 as MI chased down 186 with 14 balls to spare for a comfortable five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, found new heroes in Harry Brook and Abhishek Tripathi to record two victories in their last two matches.

While Brook finally lived up to the expectations with a 55-ball 100 against KKR, Tripathi had slammed a 48-ball 74 to take the team home against Punjab Kings.

Tuesday's match could also be a clash between twin Jansen brothers -- Duan and Marco -- if both are picked in their respective team's playing XI.

SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Hrithik Shokeen, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande

Captain: Aiden Markram

Vice-captain: Ishan Kishan

SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Probable Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera/Arjun Tendulkar, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Duan Jansen/Jason Behrendoff

SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Squad List

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh.