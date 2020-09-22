IPL 2020: RR vs CSK match sees THIS world record for sixes

It was raining SIXES in Sharjah Cricket Stadium when Rajasthan Royals (RR) locked horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Rajasthan franchise scored 216 runs in their 20 overs as they set the huge target for Chennai. The South franchise, however, fell short by 16 runs on their chase.

The clash, however, was full of entertainment which saw a record 33 sixes. RR's Sanju Samson smashed nine, while Faf du Plessis hit seven.

What happened when @rajasthanroyals' Sanju Samson tried to find out from Tom Curran about his brother Sam's bowling? #Dream11IPL #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/452e9tmxit — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

The Chennai side is used to such milestones as earlier in 2018, there were 33 sixes smashed in the fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In the same edition, CSK had even witnessed 31 sixes against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Here's the full list:

RCB vs CSK: 33 (2018)

DD vs GL: 31 (2017)

CSK vs KKR: 31 (2018)

KXIP vs KKR: 31 (2018)

RR vs CSK: 33 (2020)

The match saw many moments from David Miller's run-out for a duck to Tom Curran called back to play after given an out. While this clash was RR first, Chennai had won their opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 19.

The next clash is between KKR and MI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM.