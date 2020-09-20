IPL 2020: R Ashwin leaves match with injury, Ajinkya Rahane comes in as substitute

Headlines

Rakesh Roshan trends after Mamta Banerjee's gaffe while lauding ISRO scientists; netizens share hilarious memes

Wagner chief Prigozhin, who led revolt against Vladimir Putin, dies in horrific Russia plane crash

How to UnSnooze on Facebook (Someone & Page)

The innovation from Cyberweb Hotel empowers hoteliers to enhance guest experiences and optimize revenue generation.

Twinkle Khanna congratulates Akshay Kumar for impacting education system, ‘shaking’ box office with OMG 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rakesh Roshan trends after Mamta Banerjee's gaffe while lauding ISRO scientists; netizens share hilarious memes

How to UnSnooze on Facebook (Someone & Page)

The innovation from Cyberweb Hotel empowers hoteliers to enhance guest experiences and optimize revenue generation.

10 health benefits of protein powder

Chandrayaan-3: How foreign media reacted ISRO's historic soft landing on the moon

9 Bollywood actresses who made their acting debut with South films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Rakesh Roshan trends after Mamta Banerjee's gaffe while lauding ISRO scientists; netizens share hilarious memes

Twinkle Khanna congratulates Akshay Kumar for impacting education system, ‘shaking’ box office with OMG 2

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

HomeIPL

IPL

IPL 2020: R Ashwin leaves match with injury, Ajinkya Rahane comes in as substitute

Ravichandran Ashwin - playing against the team he earlier captained - left the field after sustaining an injury in the clash between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 20, 2020, 11:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ravichandran Ashwin - playing against the team he earlier captained - left the field after sustaining an injury in the clash between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 second clash, Ashwin started off on a good note as he got two wickets in an over and gave away just two runs.

However, on the final ball of his first over, Ashwin tried to stop the drive from Maxwell ball but landed badly on his hand. He was helped off the field by the physio. It looked like a shoulder dislocation and it was confirmed towards the end of the match as Ashwin was spotted with his left shoulder in a sling. This could be trouble for Delhi Capitals as they would be without their star spinner for some games.

The bowler was Delhi's premium spinner and they don't have a ready replacement for the starlet. As for Ashwin's substitute, Ajinkya Rahane was sent to the field.

Ashwin had joined the Delhi-based franchise for Rs. 1.5 crore in exchange of left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith ahead of the 13th edition.

He had revealed why he left Punjab saying, "I was coming to a franchise which had qualified for the playoffs last season, and had some very exciting players including Rishabh (Pant) and Prithvi (Shaw)."

"I thought I could use my experience for the franchise and improve the team further. If I could help in strengthening the bowling, we could be the front runners for the title, I came with that intention," he said.

In the last two seasons, Ashwin captained KXIP in 28 matches and knocked 25 wickets for himself. Before his move to KXIP, Ashwin was part of Chennai Super Kings, where he won the IPL trophy twice in 2010 and 2011. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan3 Vikram Lander makes historic landing to Moon's South pole, celebrities react on social media

Karan Johar says he takes online trolling, hate as 'constructive criticism' now: 'I'll read every single comment'

Kriti Kharbanda reveals she once found hidden camera in her hotel room: 'It is scary, the kind of stuff...'

'Chanda mama not far anymore'...: India becomes first country to reach Moon's South Pole, know everything about mission

Delhi-NCR weather: Rainfall lashes national capital, check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE