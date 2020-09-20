IPL 2020: R Ashwin leaves match with injury, Ajinkya Rahane comes in as substitute

Ravichandran Ashwin - playing against the team he earlier captained - left the field after sustaining an injury in the clash between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Ravichandran Ashwin - playing against the team he earlier captained - left the field after sustaining an injury in the clash between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 second clash, Ashwin started off on a good note as he got two wickets in an over and gave away just two runs.

However, on the final ball of his first over, Ashwin tried to stop the drive from Maxwell ball but landed badly on his hand. He was helped off the field by the physio. It looked like a shoulder dislocation and it was confirmed towards the end of the match as Ashwin was spotted with his left shoulder in a sling. This could be trouble for Delhi Capitals as they would be without their star spinner for some games.

The bowler was Delhi's premium spinner and they don't have a ready replacement for the starlet. As for Ashwin's substitute, Ajinkya Rahane was sent to the field.

Ashwin has gone off the field injured



We really hope this isn't too serious



KXIP - 35/3 (6.2 overs)#DCvKXIP #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from) (@DelhiCapitals) September 20, 2020

Ashwin had joined the Delhi-based franchise for Rs. 1.5 crore in exchange of left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith ahead of the 13th edition.

He had revealed why he left Punjab saying, "I was coming to a franchise which had qualified for the playoffs last season, and had some very exciting players including Rishabh (Pant) and Prithvi (Shaw)."

"I thought I could use my experience for the franchise and improve the team further. If I could help in strengthening the bowling, we could be the front runners for the title, I came with that intention," he said.

In the last two seasons, Ashwin captained KXIP in 28 matches and knocked 25 wickets for himself. Before his move to KXIP, Ashwin was part of Chennai Super Kings, where he won the IPL trophy twice in 2010 and 2011.