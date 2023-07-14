Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

Yamuna River flooding disrupts Delhi, causing water shortage and city-wide disruptions.

Delhi-NCR: As heavy rainfall caused the Yamuna River to overflow, parts of the national capital faced severe disruptions, exacerbated by damage to a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department near the Indraprastha bus stand and the WHO Building on Drain No 12. The compromised regulator allowed water to flow back towards the city, intensifying the challenges faced by residents. The backflow of water from sewers caused the Yamuna flood to come near to the Supreme Court.

In response, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal swiftly directed reinforcements to be dispatched to the site. Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also rushed to the scene to oversee the situation. Together with a team of senior officers, Bharadwaj coordinated efforts to mobilize all available resources to gain control over the water flow. Officials and workers worked tirelessly to reinforce the area surrounding the damaged regulator, aiming to prevent further floodwater ingress into the city.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai inspected the site near Sonia Vihar Pusta, close to Nanaksar Gurdwara, after receiving reports of Yamuna water leakage. He assessed the situation and instructed officials to expedite relief work.

Heavy rain in the upper catchment areas led to the Yamuna River flowing above the danger mark in Delhi for the past four days. The ferocious river turned roads into streams, parks into watery labyrinths, and homes into submerged realms, severely disrupting daily life in the city.

Although the water level stabilized after reaching a record-breaking 208.62 meters, surpassing the previous record set 45 years ago, more areas of Delhi continued to be inundated. This led to a drinking water shortage as the inundation of a pump house at Wazirabad affected operations at water treatment plants, causing a 25% drop in water supply.

With the situation intensifying, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority directed the closure of non-essential government offices, schools, and colleges until Sunday. The entry of heavy goods vehicles into the city was also restricted, except for those carrying essential items. Traffic police issued advisories regarding road closures and restrictions, impacting vehicular movement, especially in east Delhi.

The overflowing Yamuna River also affected the Delhi Metro, causing disruptions as water spilled onto the roads. The authorities, including the Central Water Commission, continued to monitor the situation and projected a drop in water levels in the coming hours.

(With inputs from PTI)

