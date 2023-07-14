Headlines

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

Video of man urinating on drunk friend goes viral, two held in UP's Sonbhadra

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Explained: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour conferred on PM Modi in France?

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Video of man urinating on drunk friend goes viral, two held in UP's Sonbhadra

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Streaming this week: The Trial, Kohrra, Ishq-E-Nadaan; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Stone pelting, violence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

YouTuber Devraj Patel, known for "dil se bura lagta hai" meme passes away in road accident

Salman Khan's security pushes away Vicky Kaushal, Krystal Jung makes Cannes debut & more | DNA Entertainment Warp, May 26

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

mumbai

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

Who is Ritu Karidhal? Chandrayaan 3 will carry six payloads including lander, rover and propulsion module.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

ISRO will today launch the Chandrayaan 3 mission at 2.35 pm from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The event has scientific, geopolitical and strategic bearings. If successful, India will enter the select club of countries that have conquered Earth's natural satellite.

Chandrayaan 3 will carry six payloads including lander, rover and propulsion module. Leading this important mission is India's very own rocket woman, Ritu Karidhal Shrivastava.

Ritu Karidhal is an ISRO scientist. She is the mission director of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. She is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Ritu Karidhal was also a part of the Mangalyaan mission. She was the deputy director of the Mars mission. Now she is leading the important space mission.

Ritu Karidhal was born and raised in Lucknow. She did MSc from Lucknow University in Physics. She later studied at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. She later started working for India's space agency, ISRO. She is an expert in Aerospace.

She is also called the Rocket Woman of India. She has been working with ISRO since 1997.

Ritu Karidhal has received several awards like Young Scientist Award, ISRO team award, ASI team award, Society of India Aerospace Technology and Industries' Aerospace Woman award etc.

Chandrayaan 3 will not carry and orbiter this time. The scientists are sending an indigenous propulsion module.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

Are calls giving you stress? 8 signs that indicate you have phone call anxiety

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam’s reaction to Jawan prevue

‘SRK, Bhansali’s egos…’: When Farah Khan revealed why Om Shanti Om didn’t become Rs 100 crore film

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE