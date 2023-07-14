Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

Who is Ritu Karidhal? Chandrayaan 3 will carry six payloads including lander, rover and propulsion module.

ISRO will today launch the Chandrayaan 3 mission at 2.35 pm from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The event has scientific, geopolitical and strategic bearings. If successful, India will enter the select club of countries that have conquered Earth's natural satellite.

Chandrayaan 3 will carry six payloads including lander, rover and propulsion module. Leading this important mission is India's very own rocket woman, Ritu Karidhal Shrivastava.

Ritu Karidhal is an ISRO scientist. She is the mission director of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. She is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Ritu Karidhal was also a part of the Mangalyaan mission. She was the deputy director of the Mars mission. Now she is leading the important space mission.

Ritu Karidhal was born and raised in Lucknow. She did MSc from Lucknow University in Physics. She later studied at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. She later started working for India's space agency, ISRO. She is an expert in Aerospace.

She is also called the Rocket Woman of India. She has been working with ISRO since 1997.

Ritu Karidhal has received several awards like Young Scientist Award, ISRO team award, ASI team award, Society of India Aerospace Technology and Industries' Aerospace Woman award etc.

Chandrayaan 3 will not carry and orbiter this time. The scientists are sending an indigenous propulsion module.