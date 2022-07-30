Rajasthan: Woman tied to tree, brutally thrashed over suspicion of extra-marital affair, 5 held

The woman was tied to a tree for seven hours and was seen beaten fiercely with sticks in the Banswara area of Rajasthan.

In a heartbreaking incident from Rajasthan, a man tied his wife to a tree after seeing her with his own friend. According to reports, the woman was tied to a tree for seven hours and was seen beaten fiercely with sticks in the Banswara area of Rajasthan.

The incident came to light when the video of the man beating the woman tied to a tree surfaced on Friday night.

According to Banswara Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Meena, the husband and wife were identified around 2 pm after the video surfaced on Friday evening. An FIR was registered on behalf of the married woman present at the father’s house on the night itself. Ghatol DSP Kailashchandra Boriwal said that the married woman had gone to Ghatol town on Friday for some of her work. Her in-laws’ house is in Hero village and Pehar is in Miya’s Padla. On the way, the married woman met old friend Devilal Mayda, resident of Gordhan Padoli.

The victim told the police that there was a conversation between the two and the married woman asked Devi Lal to leave her aunt’s mother-in-law’s house in the village of Mudasel.

On suspicion, the aunt, mother-in-law, and other family members took both of them. Following the disclosure of information, the woman's husband, Mahavir Katara, was called. According to the victim, after returning from the aunt's mother-in-law's hoise, the accused tied Devi Lal to the tree with her.

Mahaveer along with his elder brother Kamlesh and other family members assaulted the woman and Devilal for seven hours. Later after taking money under the Bhanjagada (compromise) custom devilal was freed and allowed to go.

DSP Kailashchandra said that five people including the accused husband have been detained. In the interrogation so far, there is only friendship between the woman and the young man. No other relationship between the two has been confirmed.

So far five persons including the accused husband have been detained.

On the other hand, after the video went viral, people are fiercely surrounding the Rajasthan government on social media. Along with this, questions are being raised about the Congress ‘I am a girl, I can fight’ campaign.

BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted, "In the Ashok Gehlot government, questions have been raised about the safety and dignity of women and the situation is getting worse day by day. Ashok Gehlot, who has worked for the Gandhi family all the time, should take care of the state".