Will all adults in India need third dose of Covid-19 vaccine? Centre answers question

As the number of Covid-19 cases across the country is steadily declining, states are easing their Covid-19 restrictions in an effort to bring the daily functioning of the public back to normal, as it was before the pandemic initially hit.

Last month, the government started the vaccination drive for the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for healthcare and frontline workers, as well as senior citizens with comorbidities, which got the population of India wondering whether everyone will require a third dose to battle the pandemic.

Addressing this, the central government has said that the decision regarding administering the third dose of the Covid-19 shot to all the adults will be made on the basis of scientific needs. Currently, no news regarding the third shot for all adults has been announced by the Centre.

NITI Aayog’s expert Dr VK Paul said that the Centre is keeping its eye on all the developments around the world when it comes to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccination process of the population.

The health expert said, “The scientific need is the first part that drives it, then other considerations -- programmatic and epidemiological. Just because anyone else is doing it, they have their own context, we have our own context and all this is under constant scientific scrutiny and decision-making.”

Further, the Union Health Ministry said urged all those who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine to get their jabs at the earliest. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, while addressing a press conference also discussed the current status of the pandemic in the country.

As of today, over 172 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country, while over 1.63 crore precaution doses of the vaccine have been administered yet.

Experts have also said that the peak of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has passed in India, though the Health Ministry has urged the states and the public to not let their guard down and still maintain all the proper precautionary measures.