Widows of 3 CRPF jawans martyred in 2019 Pulwama terror attack seek permission to end their lives | File Photo

Jaipur: Accusing the Rajasthan government of not fulfilling promises made to them, widows of three CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack have sought Governor Kalraj Mishra’s permission to end their lives, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena said on Saturday.

The family members of the Pulwama martyrs have been sitting on a dharna for the last few days with Meena by their side. The MP went to the Raj Bhawan along with wives of the deceased CRPF jawans to hand over a representation to the governor, in which Manju Jat, Madhubala, Sundari Devi and Renu Singh sought permission for euthanasia.

They began to move towards Rajasthan Chief Minister’s residence after coming out of Raj Bhawan but were stopped in their tracks by the police. The widow of Rohitashav Lamba got injured and was admitted to the hospital after being pushed by police personnel, Meena has alleged.

The BJP leader accused the Congress government in the state of taking to “dictatorship” instead of fulfilling the demands of the martyrs’ families. Meena alleged that police misbehaved with them even when they were protesting at the assembly gate recently”.

(Inputs from PTI)