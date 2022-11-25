Who was Sandeep Bhardwaj, AAP leader found dead in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was extremely saddened by the sudden death of the work.

New Delhi: AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj was found dead on Thursday at his Rajouri Garden house in Delhi. He was taken to Kukreja Hospital by his friend but was declared 'brought dead'. The police said Bhardwaj, son of Naresh Bhardwaj, aged 55, was found hanging at his residence. The police are investigating the case. Who was Sandeep Bhardwaj?

Bhardwaj was the secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party's Trade Wing for Delhi. He and his wife were divorced. He had a 20-year-old son and two sisters.

He was a resident of the city's Rajouri Garden area.

The police haven't found a suicide note yet.

He used to run a marble shop. He was also an active AAP worker. He had been associated with AAP for over eight years.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was extremely saddened by the sudden death of the work.

"My condolences to his family members in this hour of grief and the entire party stands with the family members of Sandeep ji in this difficult time," tweeted CM Kejriwal.

BJP leader Adesh Gupta said the deceased had been seeking an AAP ticket for the upcoming MCD elections.

He said the act was a result of AAP's alleged business of buying and selling tickets.

MCD elections are slated to take place on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP has been accusing AAP of selling tickets. Three associates of an AAP MLA were arrested last week by Delhi ACB for allegedly taking money by promising MCD poll tickets. The action was taken on a complaint by a Kamala Nagar resident.