Shraddha Walkar murder case turns into 'poll agenda' in MCD elections, BJP pledges to eradicate ‘love jihad’

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab Poonawala (Photo - Instagram)

The grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar, which shocked the entire nation, has now taken a political turn by becoming a polling issue in the upcoming MCD elections 2022 in Delhi, with BJP vowing to eradicate ‘love jihad’ from the capital after its win.

BJP candidate from Chhawla, Shashi Yadav, has pledged to ensure the safety of women in his area and make sure that no Hindu women fall prey to “love jihad”. Yadav said he will ensure that no one can “caste an evil eye on our sisters” with the intention to entrap them.

“Kisi Shraddha ko kisi Aaftab ka shikaar nahi hone dunga (won’t let any Shraddha be entrapped by an Aaftab)” said the BJP candidate. This comes as Aaftab has been taken into police custody after allegedly murdering his partner Shraddha, and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

As quoted by News18, Shashi Yadav said, “Behen Shraddha ki hatya hui. Aaftab ne 35 tukde karke usko fridge mein rakha. Yeh koi pehli ghatna nahin hai. Aisi ghatnayein pehle bhi hui hain. Kabhi suitcase mein, toh kabhi fridge mein.” (Sister Shraddha got murdered. Aaftab stored her 35 pieces in a fridge. This is not the first such case. Sometimes it’s a fridge, sometimes it’s a suitcase.)

He further said, “Elections will come and go but I pledge that we will keep our sisters safe not just in Chhatikala village, but in nearby villages as well. I won’t let any Shraddha fall prey to any Aaftab in the future.”

Yadav pointed out that in there are very less such cases in rural areas, as opposed to more developed cities. He further said that BJP’s fight against ‘love jihad’ is getting a lot of support from the public and the party will continue raising awareness about the same.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, while the grisly crime was uncovered by authorities six months after her death. Aaftab had allegedly strangled Shraddha and chopped her body into 35 pieces.

The MCD polls 2022 in Delhi are set to take place on December 4 this year, while the polling results are expected on December 7. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are currently furiously campaigning against each other in a bid to gain power in the capital.

READ | Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawala to undergo narco test, custody extended to find out 'Himachal connection'