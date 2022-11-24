Amit Shah, not Satyendar Jain, received VVIP treatment in jail: Arvind Kejriwal continues to defend jailed AAP minister

Arvind Kejriwal - File Photo

Coming out in defence of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain, accused by the BJP of enjoying special perks in Tihar Jail while awaiting trial, said that his treatment in prison has been as per prison rules and regulations.

“There were no VVIP facilities in jail for Satyendar Jain. All that he got was according to the jail manual. The man is eating roti, you ask why is he eating roti. What kind of politics is this?” Kejriwal said at NDTV Townhall.

The BJP has been cornering the AAP ahead of the Gujarat and MCD polls over purported leaked videos that showed Jain taking a massage and also showed a TV inside his prison cell, and the minister taking visitors in his cell. Videos also showed Jain enjoying sumptuous meals in his jail cell.

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that those were not ‘massages’, but physiotherapy sessions advised by the doctor, and the food has been also been approved by a doctor.

“If you want to see VVIP culture in jails, see what the CBI chargesheet says about when Amit Shah was in jail. They made a deluxe jail for him. In Satyendar Jain's case, the court has said nothing about VVIP culture - Will the court decide or will you or the BJP decide on what is VVIP culture?” Kejriwal was quoted as saying.

Amit Shah was arrested and briefly jailed in 2010 over allegations of judicial killing of criminal Sohrabuddin Sheikh. The case against Shah was dropped in 2014 due to lack of evidence.

Satyendar Jain was arrested earlier this year in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) based on a CBI FIR against him in 2017.

Earlier in the day, on the question of purported video of Jain in which he is seen receiving special treatment, Shah said it should be a question for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to check whether if the video was genuine or not.

"If the video is genuine, the accountability lies on his party and you are asking questions from me. I had also gone to jail and resigned as minister. Such shamelessness to cling to the post of a minister even after lodged in jail is unprecedented", he said.

When asked about provisions allowing the Centre to remove a minister in such a scenario, he said even the Constitution makers had perhaps not seen such things coming, and hence, there was no such provision.