Who is Taslim, YouTuber from UP, who earned Rs 1 crore from videos, his home raided by I-T dept

Taslim lives in Bareilly and he uploads videos related to the share market on his Youtube page 'Trading Hub 3.0.'

During a raid at a YouTuber's home in Uttar Pradesh, the income tax department discovered 24 lakh in cash. According to officials, Taslim, who is under investigation, has been running a YouTube channel for years and has made close to 1 crore.

The family refutes the accusation that the YouTuber is using unlawful tactics to get money.

About Youtuber Taslim:



Taslim who lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, uploads videos related to the share market. He also pays income tax on his income, according to his brother.

Taslim runs a Youtube channel named ‘Trading Hub 3.0’ and has earned over Rs 1 crore from the videos, NDYV reported.

He asserted that they have already paid 4 lakh in taxes on their 1.2 crore in total YouTube income.