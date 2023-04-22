Search icon
Who is Suman Kumari, Bhojpuri actress who allegedly forced aspiring models into prostitution?

A Bhojpuri actress, Suman Kumari was arrested on Friday (April 21) for forcing women into prostitution.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

Suman Kumari Bhojpuri actress behind prostition racket | Photo: PTI (Representative))

Recently, a Bhojpuri actress called Suman Kumari was taken into custody for allegedly forcing women models into prostitution, said Mumbai police on Friday. Three women were rescued by the Mumbai police from being trapped, said the Mumbai police crime branch. Further investigations into the case are underway. 

An FIR has been filed under sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). She would be placed under arrest, officials said. Cops are on a lookout for another accused – a man, who was allegedly the link between Kumari and the clients.

Who is Suman Kumari?

Suman Kumari is a 24 years old, Bhojpuri actress. She has been featured in many Bhojpuri films such as Laila Majnu, Baap Numbari, Beta Das Numbari. She was even seen in some OTT shows too. As per the police report, Suman is residing in Mumbai for the last six years. 

She was arrested by the Mumbai police on Friday (April 21) for forcing models, who are in their struggling days, into prostitution. As per reports of AajTak, she used to deal with customers and take advantage of the financial instability in the models' life, she used to sign a contract with the models forcefully.

