Al-Qaeda threatens attack after Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf are killed on live TV, calls them 'martyrs'

Headlines

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Passenger finds cockroach in meal on Vande Bharat Express; IRCTC reacts

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

Prabhas' Facebook page 'compromised' as hackers share viral videos of 'unlucky humans', actor issues statement

NEET Success story: Meet Shriniket Ravi, Mumbai topper whose mother is an IITian

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Passenger finds cockroach in meal on Vande Bharat Express; IRCTC reacts

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

Streaming this week: Kaalkoot, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

9 inspirational messages by Rekha

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

Prabhas' Facebook page 'compromised' as hackers share viral videos of 'unlucky humans', actor issues statement

HomeIndia

India

Al-Qaeda threatens attack after Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf are killed on live TV, calls them 'martyrs'

The terrorist organisation broadcast a message on the day of Eid al-Fitr promising retaliation and referring to Atiq and his brother Arshad as "martyrs."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In response to the death of politician-turned-mafia Atiq Ahmed while in detention last Saturday in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the banned Islamic terror group Al-Qaeda and its Indian affiliate Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) have threatened attacks across the nation.

The terrorist organisation broadcast a message on the day of Eid al-Fitr promising retaliation and referring to Atiq and his brother Arshad as "martyrs."  A seven-page magazine with the message was published by As-Sahab, the group's propaganda media branch. Additionally, it pledged to 'liberate' Indian Muslims.

Relation to a terrorist organisation

Since Ahmed was reportedly killed just as he was beginning to testify about the role of notorious international actors, the threat from Al-Qaeda should not come as unexpected. Atiq stated in the FIR filed in the case that he had connections to both Pakistan's ISI and the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"In a statement, Atiq claimed to have connections to the ISI and LeT. He claimed that guns that arrived by drones from the other side of the border were provided to him by an arms dealer who also supplies weaponry for LeT. These included a 45-bore handgun, an AK-47, a sten gun, and RDX that crossed the Punjab border," according to the UP Police FIR.

READ | Lest we forget: All you need to know about 5 Army soldiers killed in line of duty in Poonch

In Atiq Ahmed's home, the Enforcement Directorate discovered papers related to 200 bank accounts and assets totaling crores. Documents that connected the mobster to 50 sham firms were also recovered.

Murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed on live TV

On April 15 in Prayagraj, Atiq Ahmed was gunned down to death when he and his brother Ashraf, who are both charged in the murder of Umesh Pal, were being transported for a medical evaluation at the MLN Medical College.  While police officials and journalists watched, the three attackers opened fire on the Ahmed brothers several times while posing as media. 

Atiq was murdered after taking at least nine bullets to the chest and head, according to a forensic report. The first shot struck him in the temple, instantly killing him. Ashraf, meanwhile, was shot five times. Four people attacked his body through the back while one struck him in the face.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi is a fan of this actor, not Shah Rukh, Salman, Ranveer, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Big B

Virat Kohli uses Rs 20,000 Apple earbuds that aren’t available in India, not Apple AirPods Pro

DNA Special: Why is the Parliament quaking due to Manipur violence? Centre vs INDIA dispute continues

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval-starrer Goldfish to release in theatres on this date

SSC JE 2023: Apply for 1324 Junior Engineer posts at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE