Al-Qaeda threatens attack after Atiq Ahmed-Ashraf are killed on live TV, calls them 'martyrs'

In response to the death of politician-turned-mafia Atiq Ahmed while in detention last Saturday in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the banned Islamic terror group Al-Qaeda and its Indian affiliate Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) have threatened attacks across the nation.

The terrorist organisation broadcast a message on the day of Eid al-Fitr promising retaliation and referring to Atiq and his brother Arshad as "martyrs." A seven-page magazine with the message was published by As-Sahab, the group's propaganda media branch. Additionally, it pledged to 'liberate' Indian Muslims.

Relation to a terrorist organisation

Since Ahmed was reportedly killed just as he was beginning to testify about the role of notorious international actors, the threat from Al-Qaeda should not come as unexpected. Atiq stated in the FIR filed in the case that he had connections to both Pakistan's ISI and the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"In a statement, Atiq claimed to have connections to the ISI and LeT. He claimed that guns that arrived by drones from the other side of the border were provided to him by an arms dealer who also supplies weaponry for LeT. These included a 45-bore handgun, an AK-47, a sten gun, and RDX that crossed the Punjab border," according to the UP Police FIR.

In Atiq Ahmed's home, the Enforcement Directorate discovered papers related to 200 bank accounts and assets totaling crores. Documents that connected the mobster to 50 sham firms were also recovered.

Murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed on live TV

On April 15 in Prayagraj, Atiq Ahmed was gunned down to death when he and his brother Ashraf, who are both charged in the murder of Umesh Pal, were being transported for a medical evaluation at the MLN Medical College. While police officials and journalists watched, the three attackers opened fire on the Ahmed brothers several times while posing as media.

Atiq was murdered after taking at least nine bullets to the chest and head, according to a forensic report. The first shot struck him in the temple, instantly killing him. Ashraf, meanwhile, was shot five times. Four people attacked his body through the back while one struck him in the face.