Headlines

Who is Sanjay Singh, new WFI president and close aide of Brij Bhushan Singh?

‘Our neighbours have reached moon but we…’: Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif praises India

Meet man who leads Rs 92357 crore company as MD, son of billionaire with Rs 27470 crore net worth

Did humans exist during the time of dinosaurs? find out here

Who is Sshura Khan? Makeup artiste reported to marry Arbaaz Khan; know her connection to Raveena Tandon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fan requests MS Dhoni's support for RCB to secure IPL trophy; CSK Legends' response takes the internet by storm

‘Our neighbours have reached moon but we…’: Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif praises India

Did humans exist during the time of dinosaurs? find out here

Before Dunki, 8 must-watch Taapsee Pannu films

Benefits of eating eggs in morning

Benefits of eating steamed foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Who is Sshura Khan? Makeup artiste reported to marry Arbaaz Khan; know her connection to Raveena Tandon

Prince Narula supports Munawar Faruqui after Ayesha Khan accuses him of cheating: 'Kisi ki personal life ka mazaak...'

Dunki public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film makes fans emotional, netizens call it 'timeless masterpiece'

HomeIndia

India

Who is Sanjay Singh, new WFI president and close aide of Brij Bhushan Singh?

Sanjay Singh secured 40 votes against seven that his rival Anita Sheoran got.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sanjay Singh has become the new President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Sanjay secured 40 votes against seven that his rival Anita Sheoran got. "It's triumph for thousands of wrestlers in the country who suffered in the past 7-8 months," Sanjay Singh told reporters after his huge win. His panel comfortably won most of the posts in the delayed polls as outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gained indirect control over the sports body.

Who is Sanjay Singh?

Sanjay hails from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He is also affiliated with RSS and is a very close associate of Brij Bhushan, ex-president of WFI. Singh is the UP Wrestling Association Vice President. He has been associated with the WFI for over a decade. Singh was part of the previous executive council and was also named the joint secretary in 2019.

The outcome of the polls would give top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik the feeling that their protest against Brij Bhushan has come to naught as they could not get the fraternity behind them despite aggressively pushing for a change of guard. 

They had accused Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing women wrestlers, including juniors, and managed to mobilise huge support from different sections of society but the protest fizzled out the day they planned a march towards new Parliament building on May 28 when Delhi police removed all the protesters from Jantar Mantar for rioting.

The wrestlers had officially called off their protest on June 7 when Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured them that none of the family members or close associates of Brij Bhushan will be allowed to enter the WFI election fray.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

INDIA bloc to hold nationwide protest on Dec 22 after 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament

This Google-backed company sacks 200 employees, valuation now stands at Rs 28,300 crore

Meet Bollywood's richest family with net worth of Rs 5259 crore, its not Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan's, Kapoor's, Roshan's

Amitabh Bachchan joins Indian Street Premier League, buys this team in tennis ball cricket tournament

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE