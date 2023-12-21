Who is Sanjay Singh, new WFI president and close aide of Brij Bhushan Singh?

Sanjay Singh secured 40 votes against seven that his rival Anita Sheoran got.

Sanjay Singh has become the new President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Sanjay secured 40 votes against seven that his rival Anita Sheoran got. "It's triumph for thousands of wrestlers in the country who suffered in the past 7-8 months," Sanjay Singh told reporters after his huge win. His panel comfortably won most of the posts in the delayed polls as outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gained indirect control over the sports body.

Who is Sanjay Singh?

Sanjay hails from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He is also affiliated with RSS and is a very close associate of Brij Bhushan, ex-president of WFI. Singh is the UP Wrestling Association Vice President. He has been associated with the WFI for over a decade. Singh was part of the previous executive council and was also named the joint secretary in 2019.

The outcome of the polls would give top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik the feeling that their protest against Brij Bhushan has come to naught as they could not get the fraternity behind them despite aggressively pushing for a change of guard.

They had accused Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing women wrestlers, including juniors, and managed to mobilise huge support from different sections of society but the protest fizzled out the day they planned a march towards new Parliament building on May 28 when Delhi police removed all the protesters from Jantar Mantar for rioting.

The wrestlers had officially called off their protest on June 7 when Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured them that none of the family members or close associates of Brij Bhushan will be allowed to enter the WFI election fray.

