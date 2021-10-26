Who is Mukul Rohatgi? The man who will argue for Aryan Khan's bail in Bombay High Court

In the high-profile Aryan Khan alleged drug case, former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi is appearing for his bail plea scheduled to come up before the Bombay High Court today. Rohatgi landed in Mumbai late Monday to appear before the Bombay High Court for Aryan Khan in his bail hearing.

"I will appear for Aryan Khan in his bail matter today in Bombay High Court," Mukul Rohatgi was quoted as saying.

Mukul Rohatgi is the new addition to Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan's legal team in the drugs case with other big names like Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai. Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 during a raid in a party in Mumbai. Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Who is Mukul Rohatgi?

Mukul Rohatgi is the 14th Attorney General of India who was succeeded by KK Venugopal.

He is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court and has earlier served as Additional Solicitor General of India.

As Additional Solicitor General of India Rohatgi held the post for three years starting from 2014 to 2017.

The 66-year-old senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi has represented several high-profile and crucial cases in the court.

Rohatgi represented the 2002 Gujarat riots case where he appeared before the court for the government of Gujarat.

Mukul Rohatgi is the son of former Delhi High Court judge, Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi.

Rohatgi completed law from Government Law College in Mumbai and started practicing law straight after college.

He practiced under Yogesh Kumar Sabharwal, former CJI in the High Court before starting his own legal practice.

He was designated as a senior counsel by Delhi HC in 1993 and was later appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India in 1999.