Who is Kajal Jha, whose Delhi bungalow worth Rs 100 crore was sealed by Noida Police?

Headlines

Captain Miller trailer: Dhanush turns dacoit from army officer to save his people from Britishers in violent saga

Meet Poonam Gupta, who failed to get a job, started business from home, now runs Rs 800 crore company

IND vs AFG: Afghanistan announce squad for T20I series, Ibrahim Zadran named captain

Rampur police says Jaya Prada absconding, unable to trace her in Mumbai, Delhi; here's why police is searching actress

Meet daughter of legendary cricketer, who joined Bollywood, worked with Ranveer, Deepika in Rs 193 crore project

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Captain Miller trailer: Dhanush turns dacoit from army officer to save his people from Britishers in violent saga

Meet Poonam Gupta, who failed to get a job, started business from home, now runs Rs 800 crore company

IND vs AFG: Afghanistan announce squad for T20I series, Ibrahim Zadran named captain

Cricketers who captained Team India in U-19 World Cup

5 Indian batsmen with most runs in T20 World Cups

8 films Abhishek Bachchan lost to other stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

Captain Miller trailer: Dhanush turns dacoit from army officer to save his people from Britishers in violent saga

Rampur police says Jaya Prada absconding, unable to trace her in Mumbai, Delhi; here's why police is searching actress

Abhishek Kumar returns to Bigg Boss 17 after getting evicted by Ankita Lokhande? Here's what we know

HomeIndia

India

Who is Kajal Jha, whose Delhi bungalow worth Rs 100 crore was sealed by Noida Police?

Noida Police raided a luxurious ₹100-crore South Delhi bungalow gifted by Kana to his girlfriend, Kajal Jha.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 04:24 PM IST

article-main
Image Source: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a relentless crackdown on the scrap metal mafia and gangster Ravindra Nagar, alias Ravi Kana, the Noida Police successfully sealed properties valued at over ₹200 crore in the Delhi-NCR region. Intensifying their efforts, the Noida Police raided a luxurious ₹100-crore South Delhi bungalow gifted by Kana to his girlfriend, Kajal Jha.

From job seeker to key gang member, who is Kajal Jha?

Kajal Jha initially came to Ravi Kana when she was in search of a job. Later, she became a vital member of Kana’s gang, and took charge of overseeing the books on all his benami properties.

The three-storey bungalow in New Friends Colony, a posh locality in South Delhi, valued at nearly ₹100 crore, was gifted by Kana to Jha. Prior to the police raid on Wednesday, Jha and her associates fled the premises, after which the police sealed the property.

Ravi Kana heads a 16-member gang engaged in the illegal procurement and sale of rebar and scrap material. Formerly a scrap dealer, Kana earned huge loads of wealth by extorting businesses in the Delhi-NCR region through the unlawful acquisition and sale of scrap material.

Ravi Kana, brother of the late Greater Noida gangster Harendra Pradhan, assumed control after Pradhan's death in 2014. Pradhan was killed by a rival gang. Notably, Kana received police protection following death threats.

Eleven cases have been registered against Ravi Kana and his associates, including charges of kidnapping and theft, according to an NDTV report.

Six gang members have been arrested so far. The police have conducted raids on numerous scrap godowns utilised by the gang, sealing properties across Greater Noida and Noida.

Currently, Ravi Kana, his girlfriend Kajal Jha, and other gang members are on the run.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ileana D'Cruz says she is still going through postpartum depression: 'There are these intense emotions...'

'Maa hai isliye...': Suyyash Rai reacts after Isha Malviya's mother says 'legal action banta hai' against Abhishek Kumar

Weather Forecast: IMD issues cold day warning in five states for next 2 days; check details here

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

Watch: Aamir Khan welcomes Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with warm hug at daughter Ira Khan's wedding, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE