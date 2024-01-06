Who is Kajal Jha, whose Delhi bungalow worth Rs 100 crore was sealed by Noida Police?

Noida Police raided a luxurious ₹100-crore South Delhi bungalow gifted by Kana to his girlfriend, Kajal Jha.

In a relentless crackdown on the scrap metal mafia and gangster Ravindra Nagar, alias Ravi Kana, the Noida Police successfully sealed properties valued at over ₹200 crore in the Delhi-NCR region. Intensifying their efforts, the Noida Police raided a luxurious ₹100-crore South Delhi bungalow gifted by Kana to his girlfriend, Kajal Jha.

From job seeker to key gang member, who is Kajal Jha?

Kajal Jha initially came to Ravi Kana when she was in search of a job. Later, she became a vital member of Kana’s gang, and took charge of overseeing the books on all his benami properties.

The three-storey bungalow in New Friends Colony, a posh locality in South Delhi, valued at nearly ₹100 crore, was gifted by Kana to Jha. Prior to the police raid on Wednesday, Jha and her associates fled the premises, after which the police sealed the property.

Ravi Kana heads a 16-member gang engaged in the illegal procurement and sale of rebar and scrap material. Formerly a scrap dealer, Kana earned huge loads of wealth by extorting businesses in the Delhi-NCR region through the unlawful acquisition and sale of scrap material.

Ravi Kana, brother of the late Greater Noida gangster Harendra Pradhan, assumed control after Pradhan's death in 2014. Pradhan was killed by a rival gang. Notably, Kana received police protection following death threats.

Eleven cases have been registered against Ravi Kana and his associates, including charges of kidnapping and theft, according to an NDTV report.

Six gang members have been arrested so far. The police have conducted raids on numerous scrap godowns utilised by the gang, sealing properties across Greater Noida and Noida.

Currently, Ravi Kana, his girlfriend Kajal Jha, and other gang members are on the run.