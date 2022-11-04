Who is Isudhan Gadhvi, AAP's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat?

Isudhan Gadhvi

The Aam Aadmi Party has declared Isudhan Gadhvi its chief ministerial candidate for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had asked the masses to choose their chief ministerial candidate. A similar exercise was conducted in Punjab earlier this year. Gadhvi contested an internal election of sorts and defeated Gopal Italia by a massive margin. The 40-year-old politician won 73 percent votes.

Who is Isudhan Gadhvi?

Isudhan Gadhvi was a journalist before he joined politics. He was a popular television anchor in Gujarat. He is a native of Dwarka's Pipaliya village. He comes from the so-called backward castes, which constitute 48 percent of Gujarat's population. So it can be said his election as the party's chief ministerial candidate adheres to the caste equations of the state.

Gadhvi is currently the National Joint Secretary of the AAP and a member of the national executive, the party's most powerful body.

He is media professional. He was an editor of the local television news VTV News. He used to be the anchor of the news shows Mahamanthan.

He is one of the youngest AAP politicians in the state. He was born in 1982. His father is a farmer by profession.

He started his career by working in a Doordarshan show called Yojana. He was also a field reporter in Gujarat's Porbandar. He reported several news pieces exposing alleged corruption in governance.

In 2015, he became the youngest-ever channel head when he was appointed as the chief of VTV Gujarati. He joined AAP in 2021.

He relinquished his television journalism career to join politics.

During recent campaigns, he said that the Congress will be relegated to the third position, indicating that AAP and BJP are the biggest contenders in Gujarat.

