Headlines

Viral video: Saree-clad women's sensational dance to Koi Ladki Hai in rain wows internet, watch

Who is Ankit Tiwari, ED officer caught 'red-handed' accepting bribe of Rs 20 lakh from doctor in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Michaung intensifies, IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Tamil Nadu till...

'Their slogan is vikas but its work is...': Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at ruling BJP

Viral video of girls dancing in train makes internet unhappy for this reason, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video of girls dancing in train makes internet unhappy for this reason, watch

Meet actor who had blockbuster debut, beat Shah Rukh Khan at box office, then gave 28 flop films, is now...

Viral video: Mermaid performer's narrow escape from drowning as tail gets entangled, watch

Cricketers to captain Team India in all three formats

9 Prabhas action films to watch before Salaar

World's 10 cheapest cities to live in

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Meet actor who had blockbuster debut, beat Shah Rukh Khan at box office, then gave 28 flop films, is now...

Meet star kid who was super flop in Bollywood, father was a superstar, made debut with Sridevi, quit acting, is now...

Animal box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer beats Pathaan, Gadar 2, mints Rs 61 crore

HomeIndia

India

Who is Ankit Tiwari, ED officer caught 'red-handed' accepting bribe of Rs 20 lakh from doctor in Tamil Nadu

Anki Tiwari, along with his team of ED officers, had been threatening several people and receiving bribes in the name of closing their case in the Enforcement Directorate, according to officials.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested an officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday and said that he had been caught "red-handed" while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor in Dindigul district. According to officials, Anki Tiwari, along with his team of ED officers, had been threatening several people and receiving bribes in the name of closing their case in the Enforcement Directorate.

DVAC officials caught him with Rs 20 lakh cash in Dindigul. The DVAC also held a search at the ED Office in Madurai. "An investigation is being probed to elucidate whether he blackmailed or threatened any other officials adopting this modus operandi and collected money in the name of the ED," the DAVC said.

According to an official release issued by DVAC Chennai, Ankit Tiwari is serving as an enforcement officer in the Madurai Enforcement Department office of the Union Government.

"On October 29, 2023, he contacted a government employee from Dindigul and mentioned a case registered against him in the Dindigul Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, which was already disposed of," the DVAC said in its release.

Further, Ankit Tiwari informed the employee that instructions had been received from the Prime Minister's Office to conduct an enquiry by the Enforcement Department in this case and asked the government employee to appear before the Enforcement Directorate office at Madurai on October 30, 2023.

Accordingly, when the Government employee went to Madurai, Ankit Tiwari got into the Government employee's car and negotiated that he should pay Rs 3 crore to avert legal action in the case.

Later, he said that he had spoken to his superiors and as per their directions, he agreed to collect Rs 51 lakh as a bribe. On November 1, 2023, the said employee gave him Rs 20 lakh as the first instalment of a bribe.

He intimidated the employee later on several occasions through calls and text messages that he should pay the full amount of Rs 51 lakh, otherwise, he would face dire consequences.

Having suspicion over his activities, the government employee complained to the Dindigul district Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Unit on November 30, 2023.

On the morning of November 1, 2023, the sleuths of V&AC caught Ankit Tiwari after he had received Rs 20 lakh as a bribe from the complainant. Subsequently, he was arrested at 10.30 a.m. under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is pertinent to mention that the sleuths have seized several incriminating documents regarding his misconduct, said the release. An investigation is being done to elucidate whether he blackmailed or threatened any other officials adopting this modus operandi and collected money in the name of the Enforcement Directorate, it said.

An inquiry will also be conducted to ascertain the involvement of other ED officials in the plot, if any. Further, the V&AC sleuths are conducting searches at the residence of Ankit Tiwari and his Enforcement Directorate office in Madurai, it added.

Further searches will be conducted at the places associated with Ankit Tiwari, stated the release.

Meanwhile, a team of CRPF personnel arrived at the ED sub-zonal office in Madurai on Friday late night where DVAC officers are conducting searches in connection with the case involving ED officer Ankit Tiwari. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man whose net worth went down by Rs 210000 crore in one year, comes to push his Rs 18 lakh crore firm, he is...

Khushi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘absurd’ outfit at fashion event: ‘Giving crow vibes…’

Beautify your home with these stunning vases available only on Amazon

India's highest paid TV actress, is married to a millionaire, earns huge amount per week, her fees is...

Meet India's youngest women entrepreneur, who co-founded Rs 9,800 crore firm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE