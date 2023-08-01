Headlines

Who is Anita Sheoran, witness in sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Singh, now in WFI chief race?

Anita Sheoran was one of the witnesses in the alleged sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan.

DNA Web Team

Aug 01, 2023

Anita Sheoran is among four candidates eyeing for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) presidency. The 38-year-old grappler from Haryana is a witness in the alleged harassment case against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. Anita filed her candidature for the vacant president's position in WFI on Monday, 31 July.

She is also the only female to be running for the top position. If wins, she will become the first woman to lead the federation since its inception. The only lady candidate on the WFI executive committee members' list is Anita Sheoran, representing Odisha. Sheoran was one of the witnesses in the alleged sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan. She is a 2010 Commonwealth Games gold-medal-winning wrestler.

India's six top wrestlers including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat had levelled charges of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan. He is ineligible to contest as he has completed 12 years as head of the federation -- the maximum period allowed as per the National Sports Code.

Four candidates, including outgoing Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's close aide Sanjay Kumar Singh from UP, filed nominations for the post of president amid fanfare at the Olympic Bhawan in Delhi on Monday. The Brij Bhushan camp claims to have the support of 22 of the 25 state units and, after filing nominations, expressed "confidence" of winning all 15 posts during the WFI elections on August 12.

READ | All about Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal leader in middle of communal violence in Nuh

