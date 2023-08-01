All about Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal leader in middle of communal violence in Nuh

Monu Manesar had allegedly posted a video on social media saying that he would be attending the Nuh religious procession. He also requested his supporters to come out in large numbers.

Clashes erupted in Haryana's Nuh near Gurugram on Monday during a religious procession. The clashes were kindled by rumours about the attendance of a Bajrang Dal leader, Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, who is wanted over his alleged role in the killing of two Muslim men earlier this year.

So far, four people including two Home Guards have been killed in the clashes between the two groups in Nuh and more than 30 people have been injured. The violence spread to Gurugram after a mosque was burnt down overnight.

PTI quoted Monu Manesar as saying he did not participate in the gathering on the advice of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Who is Monu Manesar?

Earlier this year, Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar’s name emerged as one of the main accused in a case that sent shockwaves through India. Two Muslim men from Rajasthan were found burnt to death inside a charred SUV in Haryana. The horrific crime was met with severe backlash and police forces of both states immediately came into action to solve the case.

The charred bodies of cattle traders Junaid and Nasir were found in a burnt car in Bhiwani and their family members in Rajasthan's Bharatpur alleged they were beaten and killed by members of the Bajrang Dal.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint of deceased men’s family members against five people - Monu Manesar, Lokesh Singla, Rinku Saini, Anil, and Srikant.

Rajasthan police said they came close to arresting Manesar a few times but information leaked and he escaped.

Monu Manesar hails from Manesar in Haryana. His real name is Mohit Yadav. He has been associated with Bajrang Dal for the last 10-12 years and has emerged as a major force against cow smugglers in recent years, as per media reports. He is also a member of the cow protection task force and is also reportedly accused of shooting at a youth. He reportedly resided in Gurugram.

Following the allegation against him, Monu released a clip refuting the allegations against him. He has said that no team of Bajrang Dal was present in the area of the crime. He also expressed grief at the incident saying that he only got to know about it from social media. He has said that he will fully cooperate with the police in the investigation. Monu also demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.