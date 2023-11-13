Headlines

'Wherever PM Modi, Amit Shah go their job...': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's harsh remarks ahead of polls

Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP secured 73 seats in the 200-member House.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, saying that wherever they go, their job is to "mislead people". 

"Wherever Amit Shah and Narendra Modi go, their job is to mislead people, but you should not get influenced by anyone's words. Now they do not have any issue; they are campaigning in the name of religion," Gehlot said while participating in 'Diwali Sneh Milan' organised by the Jodhpur District Congress Committee in Rajasthan.

READ | 'Even if Israel has to stand against world...': Israeli PM Netanyahu vows to defeat Hamas

Speaking about this year's Karnataka Assembly election, he said that the "slogan of Lord Bajrangbali was raised a lot in Karnataka by the BJP leaders. But their (BJP's) tactics did not work and a Congress government was formed in Karnataka," Gehlot said. CM Gehlot said that Rajasthan has become number one in the country in terms of milk production.

"We have worked to fulfill the 10 guarantees that we had given. Rajasthan is at number one in providing jobs to the youth; three lakh jobs were given," the Chief Minister said. 

The Chief Minister also said that Rajasthan is the first state where a separate budget was presented for farmers.

READ | Champions Trophy 2025: List of 8 teams that have qualified

Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP secured 73 seats in the 200-member House.

Congress formed the government with support from the BSP and independents.

