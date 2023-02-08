Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed for wearing Louis Vuitton scarf: Know how much does the 'pricey' scarf cost?

In today's debate in the Parliament, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge attracted everyone's attention more for his appearance than for his words. Kharge was criticised by Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson for the BJP, for donning the Louis Vuitton scarf in Parliament.

Poonawall mocked Kharge on Twitter by drawing comparisons between his "expensive" sense of style and the sustainably produced, Indian-made clothing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Kharge drew attention with his pricey Louis Vuitton scarf, PM Modi was spotted wearing a half-sleeved light blue "sadri" jacket made of recycled plastic bottles.

What is the price of Mallikarjun Kharge’s Louis Vuitton scarf?

According to the brand's website, Kharge's Louis Vuitton scarf is estimated to be worth around Rs. 56,332, as seen when he was spotted wearing it during today's Parliament session. Whereas, according to many tweets by internet users, the scarf is priced at $475 (around Rs 39,000) on Louis Vuitton's website.





Wahh Chicha wahh..@SupriyaShrinate ye toh aap logo ki nazar mein sasta hai na? pic.twitter.com/EhUQM3X7se — (@Duryodhan_9O) February 8, 2023

As soon as the cost of Kharge's LV scarf became public, internet users immediately started a meme uproar on social media. The remarks by Poonawalla regarding Kharge's scarf come as other BJP leaders criticise the Congressman for accusing PM Modi for the Adani ongoing crisis.

Mallikarjun Kharge said during his speech on the House floor: "The wealth of one of the closest friends of PM Modi increased by 13 times in 2.5 years. In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 crore while in 2019 it became Rs 1 lakh crore. What magic happened that suddenly, in two years, assets worth Rs 12 lakh crores came. Is it due to favour of friendship? "

The BJP has criticised Congress leaders before for wearing 'expensive' clothing. In September of last year, BJP brought up Rahul Gandhi's Burberry t-shirt, which reportedly cost more than Rs 41,000. To which Congress responded by saying, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suit costs Rs 10 lakh."

