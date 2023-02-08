'Ate leftover from dustbin': Police book Gurugram couple for assaulting, torturing minor house help from Jharkhand

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Police have registered a case against a Gurugram couple for torturing and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Ranchi, Jharkhand, who was rescued by the authorities on Tuesday. The couple had employed the young girl as domestic help. A joint team of police and Sakhi, a one-stop crisis centre, managed to save the girl.

The girl allegedly underwent continuous beatings and torture, according to the police, and as a result, she has multiple wounds. The child was saved on Tuesday and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the police. According to preliminary investigations, the couple appointed the girl to look after their three and a half-year-old daughter about five months ago.

She was beaten every day during this time by both the husband and the wife. The police reported that she was also sexually harassed. When given no food, the child would consume leftovers that were dumped in the trash. The girl from Ranchi (Jharkhand), according to the complaint made by Pinky Malik, the Sakhi center's in-charge, was hired via a placement agency. The young girl is critically ill and has been admitted to a hospital.

The girl was allegedly tortured and subjected to sexual harassment by the couple from New Colony, who work for private businesses, for months. She had several wounds on her hands, feet, and mouth, according to the police. She was forced to work and subjected to daily brutal beatings by the couple. They didn't let her eat, and they didn't let her sleep the entire night.

Malik claimed that she had extensive injury marks all over her body and that her mouth was completely swollen. At the New Colony police station, FIR has been filed against the couple under sections 323 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), and related sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the POCSO Act.

The couple will be arrested soon, according to SHO Dinkar of the New Colony police station, who is currently verifying the facts, India.com reported.

