What is happening in Bihar? Ram Navami violence in Nalanda, Sasaram, Bihar Sharif leaves state upside down

Violence erupts in parts of Bihar (Photo - Twitter)

After the communal violence in West Bengal, the tensions are escalating in Bihar as communal clashes took place in several cities on the occasion of Ram Navami 2023. Incidents of arson, looting and firing were reported in Sasaram, Nalanda, and Bihar Sharif, leaving the authorities on alert.

The violence commences a day after the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, with two groups indulging in violence in Nalanda, Sasaram, and Bihar Sharif. A bomb blast also took place in Sasaram, leaving five people seriously injured.

Shops were being looted in Nalanda after the Ram Navami violence erupted, with the authorities arresting 27 people in relation to illegal activities. Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in Nalanda, with the situation said to be under control for now.

Meanwhile, five people got injured in Sasaram while handling illegal explosives at a private property in the area while two people were arrested in Rohtas after fresh violence erupted in the state on Saturday evening, just a day after Ram Navami.

Meanwhile, reacting to some media reports that people were leaving their homes in Sasaram fearing communal violence, Rohtas Police said it was a baseless rumour. He urged the citizens not to pay heed to any rumours.

The situation in Bihar Sharif remained tense as well as communal clashes over Ram Navami celebrations left multiple people injured and arrested. Gunshots were heard in several parts of the city, with reports of one death due to the violence.

Communal tensions in Bihar flared again on Saturday after two groups clashed in two different regions in the state, leaving three persons with bullet injuries, according to locals. The clashes occurred in the Paharpur area in Biharsharif, and the Khasganj locality in the Sohsarai police station area, according to locals in the respective areas.

Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of Bihar as the state police is scrambling to control the communal clashes triggered by Ram Navami celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies)

