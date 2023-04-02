Search icon
Bihar communal violence: Bomb blast leaves 5 injured, bullets fired amid Ram Navami clashes

Communal clashes erupted in Bihar once again just a day after the festive season, with a bomb blast in the Sasaram area leaving five people injured.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

The communal clashes in Bihar once again wreaked havoc across multiple cities, this time a bomb blast in Sasaram left five people injured. The injured were immediately admitted to the BHU hospital in the area, and no deaths have been reported yet.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot immediately after the blast, and have launched an investigation into the matter. The cause of the blast is still not known, and it is being investigated if the blast was intentional or an accident.

Dharmendra Kumar, Sasaram DM, told news agency ANI, "There was a bomb blast in Sasaram. Injured people were referred to BHU hospital. We’re investigating all the angles right now. The cause of the blast is unknown."

According to the Bihar Police, information was received about the incident of a bomb blast in Sasaram of Rohtas after which the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot to investigate the matter.

"The blast was reported at a shanty and a scooty has been recovered from the area. Prima facie it does not appear to be a communal incident," the police said, as per ANI reports.

The blast in Sasaram took place just a day after communal clashes erupted in Bihar over Ram Navami celebrations on March 31, leading to multiple people getting injured in the altercation. Incidents of violence were reported from the Sasaram area as well as Bihar Sharif.

45 people have been arrested in Bihar so far due to the riots and communal violence that erupted when two groups clashed during Ram Navami celebrations. The riots saw several vehicles and houses being torched, as well as many people ending up injured.

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Bihar’s Sasaram due to the Ram Navami violence in the area the previous night. As per the rules, not more than five people are allowed to assemble in public, as well as several other stringent rules to prevent disturbances.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | DNA | Clashes in Howrah day after violence during Ram Navami

