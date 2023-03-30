Ram Navami 2023: Why is Ram Navami celebrated? Significance, Puja vidhi and more

Lord Rama was born on the day of Rama Navami. Shri Ram is the seventh incarnation of the Dasavatars of Lord Vishnu. The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated every year on the Navami of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar. The festival of Ram Navami is specially celebrated in Ayodhya, Bihar, Bhadrachalam and Rameshwaram.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya, hence the importance of this place in the whole of India. On this day, a Rath Yatra is taken out here with great pomp, which is also known as Shobha Yatra. Devotees take a dip in the Saryu river early in the morning on this day and offer prayers. In which tourists come from far and wide to participate.

Other places to celebrate Ram Navami: Sitamarhi, Bihar

Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu

Bhadrachalam, Andhra Pradesh

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Ram Navami 2023: Significance

Lord Vishnu, the sustainer of the universe, was born on the earth in the form of Shri Ram on the Navami date of the fee fortnight of Chaitra month. The auspicious day of Ram Lala's birth is celebrated as the festival of Ram Navami. Lord Vishnu appeared in front of mere mortals in his seventh incarnation after being born in the house of King Dasaratha of Ayodhya. Shri Ram was born as the eldest son of Dasharatha and Kaushalya, the great king of the country. The birthday of Shri Ram, who taught the world the lesson of dignity, simplicity, goodness, patience, and good behaviour, is celebrated as Ram Navami.

Ram Navami 2023: Puja Vidhi

The deities are worshipped by the people of the Hindu religion on the festival of Ram Navami. The idol or photo of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita and brother Laxman is offered water, roli, lepan, rice are offered. There, after worshipping duly, the devotees receive the prasad by performing aarti. Fasting on the day of Ram Navami also has special significance. Along with this, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, bathing in the holy rivers of the country also has a deep significance.

